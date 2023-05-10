Indians Make Up 28% of Nepal's Tourists | 5 Places You Must Visit

Nepal’s tourism industry is recovering faster in the post-Covid era, with 3,26,528 tourist arrivals by air from January to April this year, of which around 28 per cent were Indians. Tourist arrivals in the country have increased a lot in the recent period, which is very positive and encouraging, said Nandini Lahe-Thapa, senior director of PR and Publicity, at Nepal Tourism Board.

The tourism board estimated that around 1.2 million tourist arrivals, an equivalent to the arrivals the Himalayan nation achieved in 2020, were expected this year. We are no longer concentrating on the traditional destinations such as Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan, and Lumbini, she pointed out.

Five-star properties are coming up in eastern and western Nepal as well. “New hotels are being constructed, lots of tourism-related activities are coming up, and new cable cars are being operated," Thapa said. Nepal witnessed in total 98,773 tourist arrivals by air in the month of April, of which 31,437 were Indians, according to the data released by the Nepal Tourism Board.

Last year (2022), a total of 61,589 tourists visited Nepal by air. The tourist arrival in April this year grew by 60 per cent compared to the previous year.

The number of Indian tourist arrivals grew by 39.9 per cent to 31,437 in April this year compared to last April’s arrival. In April last year, only 22,476 Indian tourists visited Nepal by air. The total number of tourist arrivals to Nepal by air in the first four months of 2023 from January to April was 326,528, of which 92,185 were Indians, which comes to around 28 per cent.

Here are 5 places you must visit in Nepal:

Kathmandu: The capital city of Nepal, Kathmandu is a vibrant and historic city with numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Kathmandu Durbar Square, Pashupatinath Temple, and Boudhanath Stupa. Explore the narrow streets of the old town and experience the city’s bustling markets. Pokhara: Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, Pokhara is known for its breathtaking views of the Annapurna mountain range and serene lakes. It’s a popular destination for adventure activities like trekking, paragliding, and boating on Phewa Lake. Lumbini: Considered the birthplace of Lord Buddha, Lumbini holds immense religious and historical significance. Explore the sacred Maya Devi Temple, the Ashoka Pillar, and various monasteries in this pilgrimage site. Nagarkot: Located just outside Kathmandu, Nagarkot offers panoramic views of the Himalayan range, including Mount Everest. It’s a popular spot for sunrise and sunset views, and you can enjoy hiking and mountain biking in the surrounding hills. Annapurna Circuit: If you’re up for a challenging trekking adventure, the Annapurna Circuit is one of the most popular trekking routes in the world. It takes you through diverse landscapes, charming villages, and offers incredible mountain vistas.

