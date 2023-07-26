Indulge in Authentic Local Flavours in Abu Dhabi This Summer

Abu Dhabi’s culture is rooted in Islamic traditions and its foremost message of peace. A mix of international influences paired with local heritage has resulted in a welcoming capital city that boasts a charming mix of new and old.
Here, you’ll find supermarkets stocked with food from around the world, but the most passionate foodies get up early and head to the Mina Fish Market – a vast and impressive market home to the many edible treasures of the sea.
Where to find Emirati cuisine:
- Al Arish: One of the UAE’s first restaurants to serve authentic Emirati cuisine, this eatery is tucked away in the Al Dhafra Tourist Village near Al Mina Fish Market. It serves an array of salads, starters and traditional regional favourites.
- Al Dhafra Dinner Cruise: A restaurant set on a traditional dhow, offering great Corniche views, this is a fantastic dinner on the move. Featuring authentic majlis-style seating on the floor of the upper deck, the lower deck seats around 50 people in air-conditioned comfort. Al Dhafra is renowned for serving a great range of local sweets.
- Al Fanar Restaurant and Café: This Emirati-themed restaurant and café serves up distinctive, traditional flavours in a nostalgic space. With branches across the emirate, each restaurant boasts unique flavours, including fresh salads, seafood and meats. This is a great place to step back into the UAE’s past. Find Al Fanar at Yas Mall on Yas Island, as well as in other parts of the city.
- Al Maqam: Dine in true Emirati style at this Barasti-themed dining hall, or on the palm-thatch covered terrace that runs along the restaurant, at Arabian Nights Village, a heritage destination in the desert near Al Ain, the capital’s garden city. Offering visitors a chance to experience the enchanting and timeless beauty of the desert and the rich culture and traditions of Emirati life, here you can choose to eat from dining tables, low sofas, or traditional, cushioned floor seating.
- Al Mrzab: Serving Emirati cuisine for lunch and dinner, this restaurant’s traditionally themed interior boasts an authentic Emirati kitchen, with a variety of freshly prepared, local dishes on offer. Find Al Mrzab on Airport Road, Al Mushrif.
- Meylas: In the heart of the Al Muneera beachside lifestyle destination at Al Raha Beach, Meylas offers traditional Emirati hospitality, culture and food complemented by nostalgic decor that takes you back to the 1950s. Semolina cans are used as cutlery holders, with a range of gifts such as postcards and totes illustrated by Emirati artists, marbles, dates, lemon and green mango pickles and more, available to purchase. The restaurant’s beautiful sea-facing terrace is a gorgeous place to sit.
- Yadoo’s House: Meaning ‘grandmother’s house’, this restaurant is inspired by family traditions and hospitality, with an impressive menu of dishes prepared as if they were being cooked for family, friends and neighbours. Set behind the Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi and close to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, this restaurant provides a good introduction to the traditional local tastes of Arabia. Find Yadoo’s House on Muroor Street.
