Indulge in Authentic Local Flavours in Abu Dhabi This Summer

Abu Dhabi’s culture is rooted in Islamic traditions and its foremost message of peace. A mix of international influences paired with local heritage has resulted in a welcoming capital city that boasts a charming mix of new and old.

Here, you’ll find supermarkets stocked with food from around the world, but the most passionate foodies get up early and head to the Mina Fish Market – a vast and impressive market home to the many edible treasures of the sea.