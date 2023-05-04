Kashmir's Best-Kept Secrets: 6 Offbeat Destinations For A Unique Summer Experience

Kashmir, often referred to as “Paradise on Earth," is a destination that attracts visitors from all over the world. While Srinagar and Gulmarg top the list of tourist destinations in the region, there are also lesser-known places that offer unique experiences to travelers. Here are six offbeat places to visit in Kashmir this summer.

Chatpal - Nestled in the lap of nature, Chatpal is a peaceful and secluded village situated 90 kms away from Srinagar. This hidden gem is surrounded by lush forests, rivers and snow-capped mountains, making it a paradise for nature lovers. Apart from treks and apple and walnut orchards, the warm hospitality of the locals is also a major bonus point. Watlab - Watlab is a picturesque village known for its dense forests and beautiful waterfall. The village is also famous for the nearby Wular Lake, the second-largest freshwater lake in Asia. Tourists can enjoy a picnic by the waterfall or indulge in bird-watching and water sports by the lake. The village also offers a chance to visit the nearby temples, mosques and historic landmarks. Daksum - A valley known for its awe-inspiring scenery, Daksum offers pristine lakes and dense forests. Trekking and camping are popular activities that visitors can engage in while exploring the valley. One of the main attractions of the valley is the Kokernag spring, along with the beautiful Achabal Mughal Gardens. Verinag – Verinag is known for its beautiful gardens and the Verinag Spring, which is considered as the origin of the Jhelum river. Visitors can spend time in Mughal gardens, built during the reign of Emperor Jehangir. The town is also renowned for its saffron fields, which are a sight to behold. Bangus Valley - This is a charming destination known for its numerous lakes and streams. Visitors can indulge in a variety of activities including camping, trekking and fishing. The valley is known for its colourful meadows covered with medicinal herbs. Bangus Valley’s forests are home to a variety of fauna like monal pheasants, bush quails, red foxes and snow leopards. Lolab Valley - The beautiful valley, also known as Wadi-e-Lolab, is a scenic paradise surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The valley is known for its natural springs, lush fields and apple orchards. Visitors must not miss the opportunity to visit Lalpur village, which is famous as the resting place of sage Kashyap.

