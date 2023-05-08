Kerala Boat Tragedy: Vital Safety Tips for Boaters

As search and rescue efforts enter their second day, fire officials in India’s southern Kerala state reported that at least 22 persons, including women and children, have died as a result of a boat capsize on Sunday. Near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur district of Malappuram, the incident happened at around 7 o’clock in the evening. 40 passengers had tickets, while many others did not, even though the exact number of people on board the boat is still unknown. A safety certificate was apparently missing from the boat as well.

Many of us travel to lakes, rivers, or the ocean as the weather heats up to fish, waterski, cruise, or simply unwind on a boat, yacht, or other personal watercraft. However, remember a few crucial safety advice before you go out with friends and family so that we can prevent future mishaps of any kind.

Have a boat safety kit on hand:

Regardless of the size of your boat, your boat safety kit should always be carried on board. Flashlight, duct tape, bucket, whistle, first aid kit, life jackets and ropes are required items. Pack the right life jackets:

Life jackets serve more purposes than just keeping you afloat. Many are made to turn a person who is unconscious face up and even work to stop hypothermia. Beforehand, check the weather:

Boating is best done on warm, sunny days, but storms can develop at any time. An approaching storm is indicated by varying wind gusts and choppy water. Respect the boat’s capacity restriction:

Don’t cram it with too many persons or items. Adding too many people or items to your boat can tip it off balance. Inspect your boat for dangerous fumes:

After refuelling, open all the hatches and check for fumes. Don’t start the engine if it is found.On your boat and in the area around it, carbon monoxide can build up and suddenly render you or your visitors unconscious. Be mindful of all the areas where gases and pollutants can collect. Use common sense when boating:

The regulations of the road apply equally to the water. Use common sense when operating the boat by remaining vigilant at all times, moving at a safe speed, and making sure that everyone is safely inside the railings. Use the right anchor:

Also follow the proper anchoring methods. You might need to drop two anchors in the shape of a V at the front of the boat to prevent it from drifting in the wind. Follow correct docking procedures:

Docking might be difficult depending on the wind, the current, and your style of boat. Make sure your bumpers are out as you go closer to the dock or shore to protect your ship, slow down, and make sure the docking lines are fastened. Have the boat inspected:

Accidents can happen despite your best efforts to keep you, your fellow passengers, and your boat safe.

Most boating mishaps are preventable. Before you set sail, it is crucial to completely comprehend boating regulations and safety practises.

