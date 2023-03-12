Home » News » Lifestyle » Meet the 'Kim Kardashian of the Cat World' Drawing Tourists To Poland 

Meet the 'Kim Kardashian of the Cat World' Drawing Tourists To Poland 

Szymon Maksymiuk, who works for a tourist information centre in Szczecin, said the stories of people travelling to see Gacek were "mindblowing".

Advertisement

Published By: Lifestyle Desk

Reuters

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 12:04 IST

Mumbai, India

The cat is sometimes found on a blanket in a small open-fronted wooden box, made by his owner, where he has lived for more than 10 years on Kaszubska Street. (Photo: Reuters)
The cat is sometimes found on a blanket in a small open-fronted wooden box, made by his owner, where he has lived for more than 10 years on Kaszubska Street. (Photo: Reuters)

Cat lovers are heading to the Polish city of Szczecin to catch a glimpse of Gacek, a chubby black-and-white feline who has become an internet sensation.

The cat is sometimes found on a blanket in a small open-fronted wooden box, made by his owner, where he has lived for more than 10 years on Kaszubska Street. His home has become the highest rated attraction in Szczecin on Google Maps.

Having received scores of five-star reviews, the “Kot Gacek" (Gacek the cat) pin on the map, near a shop selling bags emblazoned with the cat’s face, has beaten sights including a Renaissance castle to the top spot.

“Gacek is the Kim Kardashian of the cat world," Karolina Nowak, manager of the official TikTok account for the Western Pomerania region where Szczecin is located, @pomorzezachodnie, said. “Tourists only started looking for him because he gained popularity on the Internet."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Szymon Maksymiuk, who works for a tourist information centre in Szczecin, said the stories of people travelling to see Gacek were “mindblowing".

“There was a guy from Norway who took a flight. He claimed Gacek drove him to make the decision of coming here," Maksymiuk said. “Because of Gacek, tourism has increased enormously, far beyond my expectation or imagination."

Some fans attribute Gacek’s fame to his confidence and cute face, others say it is his celebrity status that is attracting visitors to a city already known for its Pomeranian Dukes’ Castle, parks and picturesque riverside setting.

Among those wanting to see Gacek was history student Kherlen, who comes from Mongolia and lives in Germany.

“I’m looking for that cat named Gacek," he told Reuters. “I hope I will find it, maybe today, maybe tomorrow."

However, some Szczecin residents are concerned. Marta Gluchowska, a nurse at the Szczecin Society for the Care of Animals, says people are offering Gacek inappropriate food.

Advertisement

Gacek is not the first animal to draw tourists to a Polish city. In 2021, a golden retriever became Gdańsk’s most highly rated tourist attraction on Google.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: March 12, 2023, 12:04 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 12:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Monokini With Fishnet Stockings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Rare Family Photos of the Versatile Actor