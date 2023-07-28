Monsoon Travel: 12 Resorts in Maharashtra You Must Visit Once

The charm of the monsoon season comes alive from June onwards in Maharashtra, capturing the hearts of all who encounter it. As the air is filled with the comforting aroma of roadside tea vendors and the enticing aroma of freshly roasted bhutta (corn on the cob), the surroundings turn into a beautiful green paradise. The ideal finishing touch to this monsoon feast is enjoying a steamy bowl of masala maggi or savouring the flavours of a delectable piece of misal pav. Maharashtra has a wide range of possibilities, including a quick trip to Lonavala, a picturesque travel to Pawna and Kamshet, an eccentric excursion to Pali, Murbad, or Vikramgad, or an appealing voyage to Nashik, the wine capital of India. Here are some SaffronStays properties that are worth your time

Windermere, Lonavala

Given its proximity to Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala has always the best place to visit during the monsoon season. The drive up the ghats with mesmerising views of the Sahyadri mountains, the stopovers for delicious street food, the many tourist attractions like Tiger Point, Bhushi Dam, Tungarli lake and more, Lonavala provides the perfect backdrop for a monsoon getaway.

If you’re looking for a luxurious pet-friendly private villa in Lonavala for a large group of families or friends, SaffronStays Windermere is the perfect place. With an indoor, temperature-controlled pool, spacious lawn, a gazebo, and a terrace, this luxurious 5-bedroom villa has everything you need. With tastefully designed artistic interiors and contemporary French windows aligning with the walls, the villa provides a serenity as it overlooks the surrounding greenery and mango trees that are planted on the estate. Take a stroll in the rains on the lush green lawn or watch the trees sway with the breeze, curl up with a book in the library or enjoy a nice game of cards with the fam in the living room. This villa will make you feel right at home.

Moira, Kamshet

Located 1 hour from Lonavala and 2 hours from Pune, Kamshet turns magical in the rainy season post the harsh summers. SaffronStays Moira is an luxurious 6-bedroom pool villa in Kamshet, offering unprecedented views of Thukarwadi lake. Spread over 5 acres, the private estate greets you with an azure infinity pool and outdoor jacuzzi, a farm landscape and lush greenery. You will feel like a million bucks when you’re lounging on the verandah, with infinite views of the pool and lake rolling out in front of you. As you relax and enjoy a monsoon getaway, we will pamper your taste buds to a scrumptious farm-to-table experience.

Shambhala Lakeside, Pawna

Pawna is a favourite for those who don’t mind a slightly longer drive from Mumbai or Pune because the views from the lake and near the lake are to die for. Monsoon clouds, winding roads, lakeside views and the company of your people, could it get any better?

To get the best views of Pawna, a stay at one of the finest private villas here is a must. With the most breathtaking view of Pawna Lake for as far as the eyes can see, SaffronStays Shambhala Lakeside is a luxurious 3-bedroom villa with an infinity pool nestled amidst nature on a lush, sprawling property. This home is built in such an ingenious way that the magnificent lake is visible from anywhere in the house! The minimalist interiors only add to the beauty of this luxury villa. The villa has a vast open deck with an infinity pool stretching out to the skies that are perfect for stargazing, or quite literally, sleeping under the stars. The monsoons are prefixed with fireflies glowing all around, rainbows, mists and the best view that Pawna can provide.

Stargazer, Karjat

If you are looking for a scenic monsoon drive and beautiful roads, head out to Karjat with your friends and family. While Karjat is famous for its adventure activities, and camping events, you can kick back and relax at SaffronStays Stargazer, a lavish countryside 3-bedroom private villa in Karjat with a private pool overlooking the stunning Morbe Dam and picturesque hills. Whether you prefer to take a dip in the private pool or explore the scenic surroundings, our villa is the perfect nature retreat for a family staycation near Mumbai where all you need to do is let the staff pamper you. Treat your taste buds to homemade delicacies. Some nearby attractions - are Katwan Mountain View Point (11.8 km), Umroli Waterfalls (10 km), Kalote Mokashi (19 km), ND Studio (10 km), and Sondai Fort (7.7 km).

SanvinaFarm, Karjat

Imagine a riverside estate situated at an extraordinary location, embraced by the awe-inspiring Sahyadris on three sides. Adding to its charm, a magnificent verandah offers a front-row seat to behold the breathtaking panoramic views of the majestic mountains lined with numerous waterfalls. Grab a cup of chai and hot crispy pakoras, sit back and enjoy your views from a hidden gem. SaffronStays SanvinaFarm is a stunning 5-bedroom private pool villa near Mumbai, overlooking the breathtaking mountains of Karjat. Once you experience SaffronStays SanvinaFarm in the rains, you won’t ever want to leave. From picturesque views and antique artefacts to a sprawling organic farm, experience the authentic farm-to-table lifestyle, savour homemade vegetarian cuisine, walk to the riverside, dip your feet in and feel one with nature.

AsanjA Dragonfly, Murbad

Murbad is heavily growing as the next getaway destination from Mumbai and Pune. With gorgeous views of the Sahyadris, trekking spots nearby, smooth roads, it has all the makings for a great place to enjoy this monsoon season. In Murbad, plan a unique stay at SaffronStays AsanjA Dragonfly, a 3-bedroom earth-shelter home with stunning views of Machindragad and Gorakhgad, the perfect blend of luxury and country leisure. While the rains pour down, enjoy a variety of indoor activities including board games, carrom, foosball, and playing cards. The property is surrounded by nature, so it’s not uncommon to see rainbows, fireflies, and red dragonflies in the monsoon season. So bring out those cameras and get ready for nature’s spectacular performance with a front-row seat right at SaffronStays AsanjA Dragonfly. A bucket list and gram-worthy villa you just can’t miss.

Courtyard, Nashik

Known for scenic drives, multiple tourist attractions, temples, delicious food and more, Nashik is one of the best places to visit in Monsoons. Discover luxury and nature in harmony at SaffronStays Courtyard, a set of two 2-bedroom pet-friendly pool villas on a 3-acre scenic landscape in Nashik, surrounded by over 350 mango trees. Enjoy a seamless blend of modern-day luxury and tranquil countryside with an infinity pool, kid’s pool, plenty of sit-out decks and balconies overlooking lush greenery. Chase the resident rabbits or watch as the ducks swim around in the quaint pond. The estate’s large lawn and spacious interiors make it the perfect fit for large groups. You can also go trekking up the privately owned peacock hill which is in front of the estate. If you plan to head out, you can ask the staff to guide you to the nearest vineyards, temples and other tourist attractions in Nashik.

Terra Soul, Raigad

The monsoons at SaffronStays Terra Soul are magical. Wake up to clouds descending over you, walk out into the lawns to find mist and fog enveloping you and a rush of cold breeze & fresh air that jolts you awake. You’re in for a visual treat as you watch pollinator flowers in full bloom while beautiful yellow butterflies dance about it. In those moments, you feel one with nature as you enjoy the monsoon spell from this eco-friendly villa in Raigad. SaffronStays Terra Soul is a certified award-winning 3-bedroom eco-luxury pool villa near Pali in Mahagaon, spread over 70 acres of beautiful greenery. The sustainable, pet-friendly estate features an outdoor stone bar, 2 gazebos, a courtyard, and an expansive lawn with a fish pond and waterfall along with views of the surrounding hills. This luxurious nature retreat near Imagica is built with natural elements of earth like wood, bamboo, and marble dust which gives it a very vintage feel. During the rains, experience sights of wondrous waterfalls, cloud-covered mountain tops and being in the comfort of a home away from home.

Prana, Alibaug

Driving down the Konkan coastline in the rainy season is undoubtedly one of the best feelings you will ever experience. The thrill of rains, swaying trees, smell of the sea, the aromas of freshly prepared spicy Konkan style food, lush greenery, overcast clouds and windy days. In this tropical paradise, experience a luxurious monsoon getaway at SaffronStays Prana, a stunning pool villa in Alibaug, 20-25 mins from Mandwa Jetty, boasting acres of orchards, and tranquil surroundings. With 4 charming bedrooms, a spacious living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a dining area, this villa offers an indoor-outdoor living experience like no other. The home also features an azure swimming pool, complete with a shaded lounge and sitting area, as well as a variety of indoor games and a tranquil lawn. Here is a monsoon getaway near Mumbai that’s just an hour away by ship and that sails even during the rainy season. Guests are requested to keep checking schedules prior to booking.

Hacienda By The Sea, Alibaug

Hacienda by the Sea, Queen of all Alibaug Beach Homes is a 5-bedroom pool villa located by the Sasavane coast, just 12 mins from Mandwa Jetty. A Hacienda-style Villa reminds you of Pablo Escobar’s (of Narcos fame) secret getaways dotting Colombian shorelines. Your dreamy posts on Instagram will surely blow up your handle! Celebrate the highlights of your life in the luxurious expansive estate with an azure pool, vast green lawns and the whisper of the beach waves. This 5-bedroom picturesque abode offers a quintessential indoor-outdoor living experience making it the perfect place for large families and a group of friends looking for a weekend getaway near Mumbai. Step into this luxurious abode encompassing dreamy outdoors and architecture highlighting traditional Spanish features.

Estella, Alibaug

SaffronStays Estella, Alibaug is a 5-bedroom private villa near Mandwa Beach with chic, one-of-a-kind experiences for you and your family. Tucked away in the serene hilly nooks of Alibaug, this Signature home has a large swimming pool and an even larger garden making it the ideal attraction for family getaways, milestone celebrations and/or corporate offsites. The villa is perfect to experience the rainy season either indoors or outdoors -sparkling waters of the swimming pool, cheerfully backdropped by verdant lawns of green often speckled by butterflies and skies streaked by branches of tamarind and bamboo, an indoor game room and more.

Osaree, Kihim

SaffronStays Osaree in Kihim is a 5-bedroom pet-friendly pool villa in Alibaug that is best experienced in the monsoons with the lush greenery all around and privacy just for you and yours. Be greeted at the entrance by a lingering fragrance of Nilgiri trees. This Alibaug private pool villa has a modern yet earthy appeal, with the latest amenities and Colonial-style furnishings providing the right ambience to disconnect. Lounge around the pool, gather with friends and family for in-house games on the balconies and terraces or soak in the rains from the verandah or let your fur baby have the time of their life running about on the lawns while they try to lap up some raindrops. Located 15 mins from Mandwa Jetty, makes it very convenient to travel from Mumbai to experience a luxurious monsoon getaway.