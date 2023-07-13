Monsoon Travel: 4 Resorts to Visit During the Rainy Season

Monsoon resorts offer a unique and enchanting experience, showcasing the beauty of nature in its rainy glory. Misty mountains, lush green landscapes, picturesque locations, petrichor - These resorts provide a serene escape from the bustling city life. Nestled in the hills flanked by serene water bodies, these resorts offer a rejuvenating retreat.

The sound of raindrops, the fresh scent of wet earth, and the serene ambiance create a perfect backdrop for relaxation. Embrace the magic of the monsoon season and immerse yourself in the tranquil charm of these enchanting resorts.

Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Nestled along the picturesque coastal highway, Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort offers a captivating blend of history and natural beauty on the Coromandel Coast. Surrounded by serene casuarina groves, this beachfront resort boasts 15,000 square feet of lush gardens and a private beach, making it an idyllic choice for the monsoon season. With 105 rooms, including Ocean View Suites, and three award-winning restaurants, guests can indulge in luxury while enjoying breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal. The resort’s Amrtam Spa & Wellness Studio offers rejuvenating treatments inspired by traditional Eastern medicines, allowing guests to experience ultimate relaxation with an ocean-view backdrop. For a truly enchanting experience, couples can enjoy a romantic private dining experience under the starry sky, accompanied by the soothing sound of waves and gentle ocean breeze. Beach weddings at Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort provide a magical setting, with panoramic vistas of the East Coastline and the tranquil Bay of Bengal. This exquisite property combines all these elements to create a truly memorable and captivating experience for its guests.

Holiday Inn Resort, Goa

Holiday Inn Resort, located at Mobor Beach in South Goa, is a captivating Mediterranean-inspired retreat overlooking the Arabian Sea. With direct access to the beach, it offers a unique and enchanting experience. The resort’s spacious rooms with balconies provide majestic views of the Arabian Sea and landscaped gardens, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing and enjoyable vacation in Goa. Indulge in the finest culinary delights at their fine-dining restaurants, including Zest Cafe and Kitchen, serving Indian and global cuisine, The Beach Grill for stunning beach sunsets, and The Fig and Olive for Mediterranean classics. For ultimate relaxation, guests can unwind by the pool or rejuvenate their senses at the Spa Villa, offering a range of massages, sauna, and steam bathing. The resort also caters to monsoon weddings with its expansive indoor and outdoor venues, including a grand ballroom and extensive lawns, perfect for romantic destination weddings. Holiday Inn Resort Goa promises a memorable stay where luxury meets serenity in the breathtaking setting of South Goa’s Mobor Beach.

Saj By the Lake, Maharashtra

Saj By The Lake offers an array of exciting activities both on-site and in the nearby vicinity this monsoon. Guests can indulge in trekking, boating, and even private island exploration. For adventure enthusiasts, there are cycling opportunities, as well as fishing experiences that allow visitors to bond with their loved ones over adventurous pursuits.

If you have an inclination towards culinary delights, Saj By The Lake’s Maati Baani restaurant is a treat for the taste buds. Unlike typical offerings, this restaurant goes beyond the ordinary by serving a delectable range of vegetarian dishes. From slow-cooked local favorites like methi pithle and baingan bharta to infused shorba with nachani, local produce cooked by the locals in order to provide employment opportunities for them- A farm to table Journey

With the monsoon season approaching, Malshej Ghat becomes a nature lover’s dream. The resort’s location provides an ideal vantage point to enjoy the monsoons, with its trekking opportunities, picnic spots, and waterfalls adding a touch of adventure and tranquility to the experience.

Munjoh Resorts, Port Blair