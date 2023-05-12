Mother's Day 2023: Gift Your Mother A Memorable Sojourn This Mother's Day

As Leonardo DiCaprio famously stated, “My mother is a walking miracle." Indeed, all mothers are extraordinary in their own unique ways. This Mother’s Day, why not treat your exceptional mom to an unforgettable experience and what could be better than surprising her with an ultimate getaway?

We have compiled a list of travel and hospitality experiences that will not only provide your mother with a comfortable stay but also take her on a journey of a lifetime. Whether she prefers a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature or an exciting adventure in a bustling city, our recommendations offer something for every kind of mom.

Imagine your mom savoring a luxurious spa treatment in a serene location, relishing delicious cuisine prepared by world-renowned chefs, or exploring a new culture and traditions in a fascinating foreign land. These experiences will not only allow her to unwind and rejuvenate but also create lifelong memories that she will cherish forever.

This Mother’s Day, give your mom the gift of a one-of-a-kind travel experience that she deserves. It will undoubtedly be a gesture that she will appreciate and treasure for years to come.

Nature at its finest

Jetwing Vil Uyana, located in the heart of Sri Lanka, is a serene sanctuary that will leave you breathless. Stunning views and lush paddy fields, marshlands, forest, and lake, this eco-luxury resort is a true gem. Inspired by the London Wetland Centre, the resort was created as a wetland habitat, and seamlessly integrates the natural water network of the region, not just preserving but enhancing Sigiriya’s rich biodiversity.

36 soulful dwellings are inspired by the harmonious symphony of natural habitats; the luxurious villas are themed gardens, marshes, paddies, water, and forests. From plush furnishings to bathtubs, high-end home entertainment systems, and private pools, these uniquely designed chalets are a true oasis.

Exciting activities and excursions are available for your mother and you to explore. There are safaris and night trails, where you can spot the rare Loris, or witness the largest gathering of Asian elephants at Minneriya or explore the Wilpattu National Park. Cultural insights also await at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sigiriya, a 5th-century wonder of the world, and the iconic Dambulla Rock Temple.

The perfect wellness haven

They say health is wealth, and Fazlani Nature’s Nest embodies this adage perfectly. Tucked away in the Sahyadri range between Mumbai and Pune, this idyllic retreat celebrates the healing powers and beauty of nature. Surrounded by the melodious chirping of birds, fluttering butterflies, and playful farm animals, your mother can rediscover the joy and freedom of her childhood. From cycling across meadows to horse-riding and a range of wellness activities that nurture her holistically, she can indulge in various activities designed to help her unwind.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest is an oasis of calmness and mental clarity, and their equine therapy is a testament to this. Here, horses communicate with humans in their unique way, offering a sense of peace that’s hard to find anywhere else. From yoga and meditation to Ayurvedic treatments, the retreat offers a variety of therapies to help your mother relax and rejuvenate.

The retreat also provides a farm-to-table dining experience with nutritious meals crafted from fresh organic produce sourced from the on-site farm. Your mother can savour the delicious and healthy cuisine while basking in the serene and tranquil surroundings. This Mother’s Day, show your mother how much you care and help her recharge and rejuvenate in a peaceful and beautiful setting at the retreat.

The woods are lovely, dark, and deep…

Exploring wildlife is one of the great experiences’ money can definitely buy! The thought of watching some amazing creatures in their natural habitat gives one an adrenaline rush. So, if your mother is adventurous in nature and loves wildlife, Just Nature Expeditions can offer some amazing itineraries. The company is known to offer some transformational wildlife experiences to remote lands across the world. Featuring a range of itineraries and interest-based wildlife experiences, the carefully crafted expeditions unravel the mysteries of the jungles, consciously and responsibly.

Your mother can choose from an array of pre-designed itineraries that trek the slopes of Ladakh in search of the elusive snow leopards, encounter the jaguars in the Brazilian Pantanal, unravel the wilderness of Borneo and Sri Lanka, look for the Red Pandas in India’s northeast or witnessing the Great Migration in Maasai Mara.

The team handpicks immersive homestays to ensure the land isn’t overburdened and the tours are executed in a way that causes minimal invasion to the natural surroundings - you can rest assured of the health and safety measures. Their expert team comes super-experienced!

Travel back in time

If your mother is a history aficionado who loves to discover the age-old charm of heritage properties, Brunton Boatyard is the prestigious address in the historical Fort Kochi she needs to visit. Its antecedents are even more captivating. Geo Brunton and Sons were respected shipbuilders in Kochi. The location of their old boatyard has been recreated in a setting that brings alive the 19th-century Malabar in the heart of Fort Cochin. Every lane there still whispers tales from its alluring past. Since Fort Kochi was under the possession of the Portuguese, the Dutch, and the British at different points in time, the region still bears the influence of European architecture and heritage.

Brunton Boatyard itself reflects an eclectic but tasteful blend of English, Portuguese, and Dutch influences - high ceilings, hanging fans that are replicas of the old-fashioned punkhas, and a plethora of artifacts and curios from the region’s great mercantile age, known for its pomp and glamour. The scents of colonial history, the anecdotes and stories will surround your mother as she tours the historic Fort Kochi area on the hotel’s guided walks. Though little remains of the fort itself there are legacies of its proud history to be seen everywhere. The famed Kochi harbour is another must-experience - one that makes Brunton Boatyard stand out in comparison to others. While all 22 of the lovely rooms overlook the sea as do all their en-suite bathrooms! Few pleasures rival that of watching lazy ships and fishing boats or gamboling dolphins from the comfort of one’s cozy balcony – something your beloved mom will discover at the property.

The French Riviera of the East

Gift your mother an opportunity to stroll through the monuments that celebrate Pondicherry’s French history. Surrounded by quaint streets and the period elegance of the French Quarter, Palais de Mahe resembles a French Mansion. The interiors have a distinctly French character with balconies and verandahs, mostly classic in their concept, but with stylish modern touches. Cool, airy high ceilings, traditional roof beams, arched doorways and colonnades, and ochre yellow wall finishes are a nod to the colonial way of life. The rooms, though contemporary, are painstakingly Francophilic by design.

Your mother can sign up for a heritage walk or take a ride through the bylanes of Pondicherry with a friendly rickshaw driver or indulge in a relaxing herbal massage. A visit to the calming Aurobindo Ashram nearby and a drive to Auroville, the universal town designed by French architect Roger Anger, is sure to elevate the trip even more!