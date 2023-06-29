Mount Kailash: U'Khand Explores Alternate Ways For A Glimpse After Suspended Yatra

With the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra suspended for several years, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department is exploring the possibility of offering pilgrims a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the old Lipulekh peak here, officials said.

The peak is situated on the western side of the Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Tibet. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass was last held in 2019. It was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not resumed since. “A team of tourism department officials, district authorities, adventure tourism experts and Border Roads Organisation officials recently visited the old Lipulekh peak, which offers a clear view of the majestic Mount Kailash, to find out how the spot can be developed as a religious tourism destination," Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devesh Shashni, who was also part of the team, told the news agency.

‘Kailash Darshan’ from the old Lipulekh peak can be an alternative to the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, the officials said. “Our team was asked to submit a report on the possibility of religious tourism in the Vyas Valley, for which we visited the old Lipulekh peak, Nabhidhang and Adi Kailash region," District Tourism Officer Kriti Chand said.