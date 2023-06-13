Navi Mumbai International Airport To Open In 2024; Everything You Need To Know

A new airport is being built near Navi Mumbai to relieve some of the burden on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The good news is that Navi Mumbai International Airport will be operational in 2024. According to reports, the Navi Mumbai airport will be able to handle 90 million people by 2032. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the site last week. Fadnavis tweeted that they did an aerial inspection of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and reviewed the work at the terminal and runway.
“In 2017, we started the work of Navi Mumbai Airport. It is expected to become operational in 2024. On this occasion we performed online Bhumi Puja of ‘Bhoomi Putra Bhavan’. We are focusing on investments, reforms, technology and infrastructure to accelerate Maharashtra’s economy. We have adopted the mantra of ‘Infra Led Development’ to achieve rapid development. I have no doubt that Navi Mumbai International Airport will be a milestone in that regard and this airport will usher in the development of a new ‘Third Mumbai’ after Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," Fadnavis wrote in a post.
What We Know About Navi Mumbai International Airport:
- The airport is located in Ulwe in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
- The Navi Mumbai airport construction project planning started in the 1990. It later picked up speed in the 2000s. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the project’s foundation stone in February 2018.
- This green airport will be outfitted with the most recent technology. Among the airport’s other standout characteristics are electric vehicles, solar energy, and green electricity.
- The airport’s stunning lotus-shaped design, which honours India’s national flower, is another excellent feature.
- The first two phases of this four-phase project, which would create a world-class airport, will be finished by December 2024.
- Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built over 1,160 acres, at a cost of Rs 16,700 crore.
- By 2032, the airport will be able to accommodate 2.5 million tonnes of cargo. This is also the first instance of a city having two international airports.
- Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) is being built by the Adani Group.