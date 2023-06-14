71 Heritage Structures In Pashupatinath Area Affected By 2015 Earthquake Restored In Nepal

As many as 71 heritage sites in Nepal’s Pashupatinath area that were badly damaged in the country’s devastating 2015 earthquake have been restored, a media report said on Wednesday. Ninety heritages in the Pashupatinath area, which comes under the UNESCO World Heritage list, were damaged by the 2015 quake, My Republica newspaper reported.

“As many as 71 heritage sites damaged by the 2015 April earthquake in the Pashupatinath area have been restored," Dr Ghanshyam Khatiwada, the Executive Director of the Pashupati Area Development Trust, said.