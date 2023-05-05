New Zealand: Visit These Destinations Only if You Want to Fall in Love With it

Located in the southwestern Pacific Oceans, Aotearoa popularly known as New Zealand, is a country known for its picturesque landscapes, diverse wildlife, and vibrant culture. With so many incredible destinations to explore, it can be difficult to decide where to start. Though travellers do not have a direct flight yet from India to Auckland, or any other cities in New Zealand, Air New Zealand, the national carrier is one of best to afford and travel the long distance. A journey for almost 16 hours from India, here are the five best places in New Zealand that will make you fall in love with the country.

Auckland

As New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland is a vibrant and cosmopolitan destination that offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the city’s museums, galleries, and restaurants, or take a ferry to the nearby islands of Waiheke and Rangitoto. Auckland is also known for its stunning natural beauty, with numerous parks and reserves to explore.

Queenstown

If you are an adventure junkie, then get ready to fall in love with this place! Known as the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown is a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers. From bungee jumping and skydiving to skiing and snowboarding, there is no shortage of adrenaline-pumping activities to enjoy. In addition to its outdoor adventures, Queenstown is also home to world-class restaurants, wineries, and spas.

Milford Sound

Located in the Fiordland National Park, Milford Sound gets its name because of the stunning fjord surrounded by towering cliffs, waterfalls, and lush rainforests. Visitors can take a scenic boat cruise or kayak to explore the area’s natural beauty. Milford Sound is also home to a diverse array of wildlife, including penguins, seals, and dolphins. If you are lucky enough, you might even spot a few.

Rotorua

New Zealand and Australian sub-continent areas have something in common – they are all home to some of the world’s best geothermal destinations. One such destination in New Zealand is Rotorua, which is known for its geothermal activity. Rotorua is a unique destination that offers a glimpse into New Zealand’s volcanic past. Visitors can soak in natural hot springs, explore geysers and mud pools, and learn about Maori culture at the living village of Whakarewarewa. Rotorua is also home to numerous adventure activities, including mountain biking and zip-lining.

Abel Tasman National Park

Nature lovers, this is your paradise! Located on the northern tip of the South Island, Abel Tasman National Park is known for its breathtaking landscapes. With its golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush forests, it is the perfect place to hike, swim, kayak, or just simply relax. Abel Tasman is also home to a diverse array of marine life, including seals, dolphins, and penguins.

