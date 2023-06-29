Planning A Trip This Monsoon? These 5 Tips Will Make It More Memorable

For most people, the monsoon season is very appealing. The weather is ideal for travelling and exploring new locations as it is neither too hot nor too cold. We all enjoy rainy days, the sound of raindrops hitting the ground, and the warmth of a hot cup of tea. But without the right precautions, the season can bring illness, and even cause accidents. However, this should not prevent you from travelling and exploring the country. In order to help you plan your tour during the monsoon, here are a few tips that can come in handy.