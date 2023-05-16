Actor and Supermodel Priyanka Karunakaran’s Turkey Vacation Is Giving off Major Travel Vibes

The versatile Indian supermodel Priyanka Karunakaran has established herself in both the domestic and international modelling markets. She made her acting debut in the heist-hijack thriller “Chor Nikal ke Bhaga" on Netflix, where her performance was praised by critics.

Priyanka is well-known in the Indian modelling industry, having been on numerous magazine covers on the catwalk at numerous major events. She has also been a part of various high-profile corporate endorsements and appeared in the legendary Kingfisher calendar.

In addition to her career accomplishments, Priyanka is renowned for her charitable endeavours. She has been active in a number of organisations that strive to improve society and is a strong supporter of causes relating to women’s empowerment.

After her recent fantastic vacation to Turkey, Priyanka has been giving the rest of us big travel goals. See what the stunner had to say about Turkey here.

In her words, “Turkey is a big country so I took a good 15 days to explore the various terrains. From ancient architecture to hidden underground homes, from staying in caves hotels to exploring fairy chimneys, from driving down the Turkish Riviera to experiencing the Aegean Sea , this country blew my mind. I started with Istanbul and explored the various mosques and architecture and also ended with Istanbul and the amazing hamam at an authentic traditional Hammam centre. Cappadocia is truly out of poetry. I missed the hot air balloon because of bad weather but explored fairy chimneys, caves and underground cities.

Then I headed to Bodrum. The blue water and white sands have etched itself in my memory. I was up and about taking boat trips in the Aegean Sea. From Bodrum I did a road trip to the small town of Fethiye and stayed on the harbour in a picturesque apartment. Then headed To Ölüdeniz to go paragliding 6500 feet high. Overall this trip had adventure, beaches, caves, history, mountains and even a bit of shopping back in Istanbul."