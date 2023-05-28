Public Smoking of Marijuana Banned In Amsterdam's Red Light Area

In February, municipal authorities in Amsterdam proposed a ban on public smoking of marijuana. It has now come into effect in certain parts of the city centre. According to reports, those caught smoking weed in public will now risk a 100-euro fine. The decision to impose tougher rules for alcohol and cannabis consumption was taken to curb noise disturbances and other disruptions for local residents. Many articles refer to numerous ‘rowdy tourists’ who are the primary reason for this decision.

The ban comes into effect in popular destinations such as Dam Square, the Damrak, the Nieuwenmarkt, and the Red Light District. The reports further mentioned that outdoor terraces of coffee shops are exempted from the ban. However, if the current rules aren’t effective in reducing “the nuisance" for locals, it will also look into “the possibilities of banning smoking on terraces at coffee shops in the area."

A report by The Guardian however, mentions the worrisome reaction to this law among local shopkeepers. Many business owners worry that tourists may stop coming all together to this area affecting their business.