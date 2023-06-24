Recharge, Rejuvenate and Experience The Best Of Wellness Experiences In Dubai

Wellness retreats continue to soar in popularity with travelers prioritizing their physical and mental wellbeing while they make the most of their break. Dubai has embraced wellness as an integral part of its travel offerings, with hotels and resorts seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art spas, fitness centers, and holistic wellness programs to their facilities. From rejuvenating spa treatments to serene yoga retreats in magical locations, Dubai offers a sanctuary where visitors can unwind and restore balance to their lives.

Here are some of the must-visit wellness retreats in Dubai that are sure to being in a sense of zen to your well-deserved getaway:

The Bvlgari Spa

The Bvlgari Spa, nestled within the exquisite Bvlgari Resort, invites wellness enthusiasts to embark on a journey of tranquillity and rejuvenation in Dubai. This oasis of serenity offers an array of indulgent therapies, including the famed three-hour Royal Lulur treatment, catering to couples seeking a complete retreat. Visitors can immerse themselves in this regal treatment within the spa suite with the experience commencing with a foot ritual and a skin-revitalising lulur scrub, combining rice powder and spices. The serene ambiance continues with a full-body algae mask to refine the skin, while a cleansing facial provides a radiant glow. With its state-of-the-art facilities, skilled therapists, and a range of rejuvenating treatments, The Bvlgari Spa ensures a holistic wellness experience that promotes physical and mental wellbeing

Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray represents a luxurious sanctuary nestled within the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray resort. This lavish spa combines traditional Turkish influences with modern wellness practices, presenting an array of holistic treatments, hammam rituals, and relaxation therapies. Guests can immerse themselves in a world of serenity, indulging in the spa’s decadent facilities and enjoying rejuvenating experiences that leave them feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Samadhi Wellness

Samadhi Wellness represents a holistic wellness retreat nestled close to the Jumeirah neighbourhood. This sanctuary offers a range of wellness programs, including yoga retreats, meditation sessions, and holistic healing therapies. Visitors can immerse themselves in the peaceful surroundings, engage in wellness activities, and rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit.

Al Qudra Lakes

Al Qudra Lakes, located in the heart of the desert, acts as an oasis providing a serene escape from the city. This picturesque destination offers a peaceful setting for outdoor activities such as walking, cycling, and birdwatching. Visitors can connect with nature, unwind in the calming presence of the lakes, and relax amidst the tranquil surroundings.

Paus DXB

Paus DXB embodies a wellness space focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, and self-care. This urban retreat offers a variety of wellness services, including yoga classes, meditation workshops, and holistic therapies. Visitors can unwind, recharge, and find inner balance in the midst of Dubai’s bustling cityscape.

AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool, the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, crowns the cityscape of Dubai, creating a rooftop oasis that seamlessly blends wellness and opulence. Set high above the metropolis, this exclusive pool offers unrivalled panoramic views of the iconic skyline. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the pool’s invigorating waters, unwind on plush loungers, and indulge in a serene escape from the vibrant city below. In addition to its stunning setting, AURA Skypool caters to holistic wellbeing by offering morning and sunset yoga sessions, allowing guests to harmonise mind, body, and soul against the backdrop of the city’s captivating skyline.