Research Reveals Breakfast Choices Of Indian Travellers

Digital travel platform, Agoda, unveils the user preferences of Asian travellers and the choices they make while booking hotels. The insights collected over the past two months reveal that almost half (46%) of the travellers from Taiwan opted for breakfast included, followed closely by Vietnamese (43%), and Indian travellers (42%). On the other end, the statistics found South Korea (29%), Japan (27%), and Malaysia (23%), ranking 8, 9, and 10 respectively on the breakfast requirement popularity table.

When comparing domestic with overseas travel, the platform noticed that travellers on an international trip are more likely to opt for some comfort and peace of mind. 37% of international travellers select the ‘breakfast included’ option on the platform, compared to 31% of those who stay within country borders. 60% of Indian travellers almost always opt for breakfast-inclusive packages for outbound holidays, with 41% of them choosing to avail this domestically.