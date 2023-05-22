Summer Escape: 3 Perfect Summer Getaway Properties

Summer is an ideal season to escape the routine and find solace away from the usual daily grind. It’s a time for summer vacations, presenting numerous chances for weekend escapes and celebratory events throughout May and June. Whether you seek serene beach destinations or peaceful hideaways, the options for a revitalizing vacation are boundless.

To ensure an extraordinary and unforgettable summer vacation in 2023, consider these three exceptional properties, each providing a distinctive and opulent getaway experience:

Club Med Bintan Island – Experience the Ultimate Holistic Wellness Retreat

Nestled on the beautiful island in the Riau Archipelago of Indonesia and just a short 55-minute ferry ride away from Singapore, lies an oasis of calm and tranquility. Overlooking the South China Sea, Club Med Bintan Island is an award-winning resort ideally situated for families to enjoy a short getaway from the hustle and bustle of Singapore. At Club Med Bintan Island, your ultimate wellness getaway awaits.

With an array of energizing activities, wellness pursuits and culinary experiences, Club Med Bintan Island is an all-inclusive resort that offers a wholesome holiday journey for the whole family. The moment guests step foot on to the island, they will be greeted by the calming sound of the lapping waves, lush greenery and the picturesque views of the sapphire-blue South China Sea.

Explore New Activities Everyday

Known as the world’s widest reaching Sports Academy, Club Med Bintan Island is home to the greatest number of activities for all the guests staying there. Take flight and unleash your inner acrobat on the flying trapeze or enjoy other thrilling sports available including archery, paddle boarding and tennis. The resort offers young guests from all age groups ample fun and enriching activities during their holiday. Parents can be rest assured that their children will be in the good hands of the well-trained and professional G.Os.

Recharge in Spa Haven

Immerse in total relaxation by pampering yourself with an array of special treatments at the Asmara Spa. Nestled on a hilltop, guests can gaze at panoramic views of the white sandy beach set against a breathtaking canvas of lush greenery. Each spa treatment is inspired by the traditional Indonesian ‘mandi lulur’ that will leave guests unwound and rejuvenated. Other unique wellness treatments include the Exotic Coconut treat, Yang Sheng or even your own customized spa treatment during your stay to make you feel like you’re walking on air.

Refuel in Healthy Goodness

Experience local delicacies with the true taste of Indonesia and a wide selection of international dishes served at the resort’s main restaurants - The Waterfall and The Terrasse. Indulge to your hearts delight with peace of mind knowing that all dietary requirements are well taken care of. Each restaurant offers a myriad of local specialties and international dishes including Japanese, Indian, Italian and French cuisine as well as low calorie dishes from The Healthy Corner for those watching their weight.

Baale Resort Goa - Indulge in extravagant luxury

If you are looking to just lay back and relax at extremely luxurious villas in the heart of North Goa, we have got just the right place for you.

Baale Resort Goa - a bespoke private pool villa resort situated in the charming village of Arpora, North Goa.

As Goa’s first private pool villa resort, Baale offers surreal luxury that is tailored to deliver personalized experiences to its guests. In addition to a treasury of seven fully-serviced artisanal luxury villas each with an attached private swimming pool, it offers a host of recreational facilities; all combined with personalized services and dining experiences.

The Gong Bar features a selection of fine wines, cigars and hand-crafted cocktails and world cuisine restaurant - Mandala, offers a handcrafted menu featuring a selection of gourmet fare and home-style meals. Furthermore, you can enjoy private chef services and personalized dining experiences from the comfort of your villa.

Atmantan Wellness Centre - Your Wellness Journey Begins Here

We have got you covered if you are looking for a one stop destination to revitalize your body and refresh your mind at one of India’s finest wellness retreat in Mulshi, amidst the plush greenery of the Western Ghats.

Atmantan Wellness Center is a 42-acre property, overlooking the pristine Mulshi Lake, land of crystals which are contributory to the Pranic Healing and Chakra cleansing. It is one of India’s most luxurious and result oriented integrated wellness destinations that provides lifestyle enhancement, disease reversal and notable transformations to all its guests.

‘Atmantan’ in its name and essence is the holistic amalgamation of atma (soul), mana (mind) & tan (body). It is a perfect blend of relaxing in luxury and attaining peace - mentally, physically and emotionally.

Ayurveda is one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. Atmantan offers you a unique blend of traditional skills, practices passed on by generations and modern high-end prosperity, making it the perfect choice for an enriching holiday with benefits of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Meditation.

In addition to vacations, holistic wellness breaks are now being taken seriously and have gained immense popularity. Therefore, taking into consideration how demanding our entertainment industry can get you could benefit from the retreat and experience the lavish range of programmes to achieve your wellness goals while nourishing your soul, mind and