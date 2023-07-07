Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Klook Announces Concert Ticket Packages Among Other Things

As the singer puts it, ‘one era at a time’, The Eras Tour is a compendium of Taylor Swift’s journey. All 10 of her albums released since 2006 are represented in the lineup, which also includes songs from her most personal albums and fan favourites. Taylor Swift will play at an exclusive Southeast Asia chapter of The Eras Tour at National Stadium in Singapore in March of next year.

Travel platform Klook recently announced the availability of two packages for Swifties as many are ready to make one final attempt to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. The package, which starts at S$542 (44,818.79), includes two tickets from any category, from Category 6 to VIP 1, as well as a night in a fixed-date standard accommodation at a four-star hotel.

The second package, which starts at S$716 (59,194.01), includes two concert tickets ranging in category from Category 6 to VIP 1 as well as one night in a fixed-date standard hotel room at a five-star hotel.

The highest price for a four-star hotel package is S$3,344 (2,76,459.18), and the highest price for a five-star hotel package is S$4,997 (4,13,191.44).