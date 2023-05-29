The World’s Best Hotel, Rambagh Palace’s Most Expensive Room Will Astound You; Details Inside

The opulent Rambagh Palace in Jaipur has been named the best hotel in the world, according to the most recent list published by the travel website TripAdvisor. The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, which is owned by the Tata Group, was given the top spot on the travel platform’s list of the Traveller’s Choice Best of Best Hotels in the World 2023. But residing in a residence as opulent as the Rambagh Palace has a cost. This top-rated heritage hotel may charge up to Rs 10 Lakhs for a lavish stay. That is the price you must pay if you’ve ever wondered what it would cost to live like a genuine loyalist, pampered in the lap of luxury. If you’re fortunate, you could even be able to book an off-season stay at the fabled Sukh Niwas suite for as little as Rs. 4.7 Lakhs.

The queen’s favourite handmaiden lived in Rambagh Palace, which was established in 1835. It was transformed into Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and Maharani Gayatri Devi’s home as well as the royal guest house and hunting lodge. Finally, it was transformed into a lavish heritage hotel that still treats guests who stay there with royal courtesy.

With modern conveniences, exquisite history decor, and luxury at its finest, the heritage hotel offers a variety of lodging options and more than 70 rooms, ranging from the Palace lodging to the Grand Presidential Suite, also known as the Sukh Niwas or where happiness resides. In order to maintain the authenticity of this castle hotel, some of the original furniture has been retained in some of the luxurious interiors, royal dcor, and regal colour schemes of each room.

The premium hotel’s dining options include Suvarna Mahal, Steam, Verandah Cafe, Rajput Room, and Polo Bar, offering a variety of cuisines in addition to traditional Rajasthani fare.

Other features at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur include health clubs, spas, amusement areas, and more.