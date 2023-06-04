These Forbidden Places In Ladakh To Open Up For Tourists Very Soon

If you have been planning a Ladakh trip for a long time, the wait was perhaps worth the while. In a bid to boost tourism in the region, Ladakh administration has announced plans to make some ‘no-entry’ points open for tourists. This accessibility means that places like Marsimik La, Tsogtsalo and Chang Chenmo regions are much more open that they were.

A Times of India article reports that soo you will also be able to bike towards the strategic Chang Chenmo sector which was a forbidden area in the union territory. This sector is close to the patrolling points of famous Pangong Lake. Sources say that tourists will now be allowed to explore 18314 ft high Marsimik La (pass) up to Tsogtsalo. The LAC with China is in close proximity to these areas. The TOI report quoted India Army HQ’s response to their query which said:, “Indian Army endorsed the opening of a number of treks and routes including Marsimik La, in addition to other places such as Hot Spring and Tsogt Salo." If reports are to be believed, a few selfie points and medical centers will also be coming up before these places open up. The construction of these spots will be undertaken by the Border Roads Organsiation. You will also be able to visit the hot springs in the area which have been previously unexplored by other tourists.

The Ladakh administration’s decision to open up these places signifies a symbolic shift towards making the area more accessible to tourists around the world. Ladakh, for a long time, has only been seen on screens through Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Lakshya among others. Even parts of the much acclaimed Hollywood film Curious Case of Benjamin Button were shot here.