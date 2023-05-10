These Places In Kerala Will Take Your Breath Away

Kerala, known as “God’s Own Country," is a popular tourist destination in India. With its diverse landscapes, cultural heritage, and wellness offerings, Kerala attracts travelers from around the world. Located in the southwestern part of India, along the Malabar Coast. It is bordered by the Arabian Sea to the west and shares boundaries with Tamil Nadu to the east and Karnataka to the north.

Kerala’s unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality make it a captivating destination for travelers seeking a memorable and enriching experience.

Here are 7 places in Kerala you must visit:

Alleppey (Alappuzha): Famous for its backwaters, Alleppey is a must-visit destination in Kerala. Cruise along the tranquil backwaters on a traditional houseboat, explore the scenic villages, and experience the unique ecosystem of Kerala’s backwater region. Munnar: Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a hill station renowned for its tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and lush greenery. Visit the tea estates, enjoy panoramic views from Echo Point and Top Station, and explore the Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. Wayanad: A picturesque hill district, Wayanad is blessed with lush forests, waterfalls, and wildlife. Explore the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, visit the ancient Edakkal Caves, and enjoy trekking in the scenic landscapes. Kovalam: Kovalam is a famous beach destination in Kerala with its crescent-shaped beaches, palm-fringed shores, and lighthouses. Relax on the sandy beaches, indulge in water sports, and experience rejuvenating Ayurvedic massages. Varkala: Varkala is a coastal town known for its stunning cliffside views and pristine beaches. Explore the Papanasam Beach, visit the Janardanaswamy Temple, and take a dip in the mineral-rich waters of the Varkala beach. Athirappilly Falls: Located near Thrissur, Athirappilly Falls is a majestic waterfall cascading down amidst lush greenery. It is one of the largest waterfalls in Kerala and offers a breathtaking sight for nature lovers. Bekal: Bekal is famous for its 17th-century Bekal Fort, which is located on the shoreline of the Arabian Sea. Explore the fort, enjoy the panoramic views, and relax on the beautiful Bekal Beach.

