This Is Sameera Reddy’s Reaction After Visiting Disneyland For The First Time

Former actress Sameera Reddy, known for her work in Bollywood films as well as Tamil and Telugu movies, has finally made it to Disneyland. She posted a series of pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle about her Disneyland experience with her husband and two children. For many of us who grew up watching Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck cartoons on television, a trip to Disneyland would be like a dream come true. For those who haven’t been to the magical place, you can vicariously live that dream through Reddy’s experience.

On May 24, Reddy posted on her Instagram about her happiness at finally being able to visit Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France. “Took me 44 yrs (sic) to see Disneyland for the first time" followed by a sad emoji. She added “The universe wanted me to experience this with my babies and boy was it worth it," followed by a heart emoji. “I was a child all over again and I can’t tell you how happy it made me to have this first with my kids and Akshai!" she said, closing off. Perhaps she was alluding to Paulo Coelho’s famous quote from the Alchemist, “When you want something, the whole universe conspires in order for you to achieve it."

A day earlier, on May 23, Reddy had posted her first photo from her Disneyland experience. In the picture, she can be seen standing with her husband Akshai Varde and their children Hans and Nyra before the famous Disneyland Paris castle, Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant. She attached a long caption along with the picture, which began, “Disneyland Paris was everything and more!" followed by a heart emoji.

The Musafir (2004) actress offered some travel advice to those intending to visit the Paris theme park. Terming it “Mama tips," Reddy advised her followers to book in advance two-day tickets to cover both the main Disneyland Paris Park opened in 1992 and the Walt Disney Studios Park, established in 2002. Reddy added that the Réseau Express Régional trains, abbreviated as RER, “were very convenient (and cost effective) from Paris. 45 min tops!" She also urged her fans not to miss the evening grand parade, and a fireworks show, which she described as “one of the most spectacular things we experienced."

Reddy then spoke of her daughter Nyra, who was not allowed to take part in certain attractions at Disneyland Paris since she was not 1.02m in height yet, but both she and her brother Hans had a good time, anyway. She also spoke of Nyra’s afternoon sleep habits and urged her fans not to miss “the lion king & Mickey the magician shows.

She made a final post about the Disneyland trip on May 23, showing Nyra posing before a Lego statue of Mickey Mouse along with some other pictures including one before the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force ride and a tram tour featuring Mater from the 2006 animated film, Cars.

Further, she pointed out the specific shows that her kids enjoyed and how all of them spent a night at the Art of Marvel hotel at the Disney Village. In any case, we are glad she was able to relive her childhood memories again with her children in tow.