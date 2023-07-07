This World Chocolate Day, Visit These Places To Pamper Your Sweet Tooth

World Chocolate Day is a celebration of one of the most beloved and indulgent treats on this planet. Observed on July 7th every year it provides an excellent opportunity for chocoholics to explore some of the finest chocolate destinations and indulge in some guilt-free chocolate experience. This World Chocolate Day, Booking.com shares a list of destinations across India that are worth a visit. Known for its rich cultural heritage and unique experience, taste and flavours, these destinations satisfy your chocolate cravings.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, a quaint hill station in Tamil Nadu,is one of the best places in India that offers delicious homemade chocolates; and being a hill station is an added bonus! There are a plethora of chocolate shapes and bakeries around here serving all kinds of chocolates- dark, milk, white stuffed with raisins, cashews, almonds and more. Do not miss visiting the chocolate museum in Ooty and learn the behind-the-scenes of chocolate-making. The museum takes you on a journey that starts with the extraction of cocoa beans and ends with the making of the chocolate bar. It is an absolute paradise for chocolate lovers and contributes to raising awareness of the health advantages of chocolate. A life-size mannequin dressed in chocolate clothing makes the museum stand out from other ones.

Coorg, Karnataka

The foggy hill station with its soft, cold breeze, infused with the perfume of cocoa plantations has you daydreaming of retiring to the tranquilly for all time. Travel to Coorg to experience the plantation tours of the cocoa farms, engage in chocolate making and bring home some of the silky, melt-in-your-mouth handmade chocolates. Visits to chocolate plantations are a must whilst in Coorg if you want to enjoy the process of learning how chocolate is made and experiencing chocolate with all of your senses.

Munnar, Kerala

In addition to being regarded as one of India’s best hill towns, Munnar is well-known for its homegrown chocolates. By organising trips to chocolate factories and cocoa farms, resorts in Munnar encourage chocolate tourism. It is one of the leading producers of high-quality, flavorful cocoa seeds. The availability of cocoa beans has made Munnar become the top homemade chocolate manufacturer. There is a variety of chocolates available; some of the best-selling chocolates include white, dark and nut-filled varieties. Peach, blueberry, strawberry and almond are good options if you want to sample some uncommon flavour.

Puducherry

Puducherry is renowned for its French-influenced fusion cuisines that offer a unique dining experience. Discover Pondicherry’s scrumptious and delectable quality chocolates, pastries and truffles in the local cafés while you breathe in the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and baked products. Explore a chocolate-filled adventure with the chocolate making workshops in the city that create handcrafted, homemade and authentic chocolates. In Puducherry, there is also an abundance of chocolates available in tastes ranging from vegan to offbeat options, making it possible for everyone to have an unforgettable experience.