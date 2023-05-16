Travel Tips: 5 Places In And Around Manali That You Must Visit This Summer

The summer vacations are going t start rolling in very soon and this is the perfect time to start planning for a holiday. Manali has always been a crowd-favourite not just because the trip can be on the cheaper end of life but also because it has some bewildering sights to offer to tourists and the food available is spectacular too. Manali can easily be on the top of your holiday list also because it is so accessible and if you do end up visiting the place, here are 5 scenic locations that you must visit in and around Manali-

Solang Valley:

Adrenaline junkies and nature lovers alike are drawn to the captivating beauty of Solang Valley. This adventure paradise offers an array of thrilling activities, from paragliding and zorbing to skiing and trekking. The picturesque landscapes, encompassing snow-clad mountains and meandering rivers, provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable experiences. Old Manali:

Step into a charming world of rustic charm and bohemian vibes in Old Manali. This quaint village is a treasure trove of cosy cafes, vibrant markets, and traditional houses, exuding an irresistible bohemian allure. Lose yourself in the labyrinthine lanes, savour delectable local cuisine, and immerse yourself in the laid-back atmosphere of this idyllic retreat. Jogini Falls:

Tucked away amidst lush green forests, Jogini Falls is a hidden gem that rewards adventurers with its cascading beauty. Trek through scenic trails, surrounded by verdant landscapes and chirping birds, until you reach this majestic waterfall. Feel the cool mist on your face as you marvel at the sheer force and tranquillity of nature’s masterpiece. Hadimba Temple:

A hidden gem in the heart of Manali, the Hadimba Temple is a testament to architectural brilliance and spiritual tranquillity. Surrounded by lush greenery and towering deodar trees, this ancient temple captivates with its intricate woodwork and serene ambience, inviting visitors to connect with their inner selves. Rohtang Pass:

Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, Rohtang Pass is a breathtaking marvel that leaves visitors awe-struck. With its snow-capped peaks, crystal-clear streams, and panoramic vistas, this enchanting destination offers a surreal experience, transporting you to a winter wonderland.