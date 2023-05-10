Travel Tips: 9 Countries To Visit This Summer If You Are On A Strict Budget

Summer is the perfect time to plan a holiday and explore new destinations. But if budget constraints are holding you back, worry not, as there are several international destinations that won’t break the bank. With a little research and planning, you can embark on a budget-friendly adventure and create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re looking for sandy beaches or cultural experiences, there are options for everyone.

Thailand:

Known for its beautiful beaches, delicious food, and vibrant culture, Thailand is a great budget-friendly option. With affordable accommodations and food, you can explore the bustling cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai or relax on the pristine beaches of Phuket and Krabi. Sri Lanka:

This small island nation is a hidden gem in the Indian Ocean. From lush tea plantations to ancient temples and beautiful beaches, Sri Lanka offers a variety of experiences for budget travellers. You can explore the historic city of Kandy, hike to the top of Sigiriya Rock, or relax on the golden sands of Mirissa Beach. Hungary:

Hungary is a budget traveller’s dream. With its beautiful architecture, delicious food, and rich history, Hungary offers a lot for a little. You can explore the historic city of Budapest, relax in one of the many thermal baths, or explore the beautiful countryside. Vietnam:

With its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Vietnam is a must-visit destination. From the bustling streets of Hanoi to the stunning Ha Long Bay, there’s something for everyone in Vietnam. The best part? Vietnam is one of the cheapest countries to travel to in Southeast Asia. Mexico:

Mexico is a popular destination for budget travellers and for good reason. With its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and delicious food, Mexico offers a lot for a little. Whether you want to explore the colourful streets of Mexico City or relax on the beautiful beaches of Cancun, Mexico has it all. Indonesia:

With over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is a diverse and beautiful country. From the stunning beaches of Bali to the historic temples of Yogyakarta, Indonesia offers a lot for budget travellers. With affordable accommodations and food, you can explore this beautiful country on a budget. Portugal:

Portugal is a beautiful country with a rich cultural heritage. With its stunning beaches, historic cities, and delicious food, Portugal is a great budget-friendly option. You can explore the colourful streets of Lisbon, relax on the golden sands of the Algarve, or visit the historic city of Porto. Bolivia:

Bolivia is one of the cheapest countries to travel to in South America. With its stunning natural beauty, rich culture, and affordable prices, Bolivia is a must-visit destination. You can explore the historic city of La Paz, hike to the top of Mount Illimani, or visit the stunning Uyuni Salt Flats. Greece:

Greece is a beautiful country with a rich history and stunning scenery. From the ancient ruins of Athens to the beautiful beaches of Santorini, Greece has it all. With affordable accommodations and food, Greece is a great budget-friendly option.

