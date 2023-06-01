Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu To Open on June 8 for Visitors

In a boost to the tourism industry in Jammu, the construction of the massive Tirupati Balaji Temple complex is going to be opened for the tourists soon. According to reports, the construction work of the temple and supporting facilities is almost complete and the site will be opened for devotees from June 8. This temple is expected to attract devotees from other states and it will boost local businesses. According to a Times of India report, the temple complex has been developed on 62 acres of land near Majeen village. The Tirupati Balaji temple has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. It is surrounded by the picturesque Shivalik forests.

The report suggested that this is one of the largest temples in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy told TOI that the ritual followed here will be similar to the one in Tirupati.

This temple is situated along the road that connects Jammu with Katra. Famous religious tourist destinations like the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the Amarnath Yatra route will be connected to the Tirupati Balaji Temple. As a result, pilgrims may be inclined to travel to the region as part of religious tourism packages in the near future.

A report by Greater Kashmir mentioned that the construction work had begun in 2021 as soon as the government granted TTD a 40-year lease on 496 kanals and 17 marlas of land near Majeen Village, for the purpose of building the temple and related infrastructure, such as parking, lodging, a toilet complex, a meditation centre, and a Vedic school. The report also mentioned that a special puja will be performed as part of the inaugural ceremony on June 4 by the priests, and on June 8 the temple will be opened for pilgrims by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Reportedly, Sinha is likely to be joined by the chairman of TTD, YV Subba Reddy, as well as other board members and priests.

The TTD had already established Balaji temples in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar, making this one in Jammu the sixth to be built outside of Andhra Pradesh.