Top 5 Properties For Your Perfect Summer Getaway

The travel industry, and especially the luxury segment, is continuing to bounce back with renewed energy in the wake of the pandemic, states a recent report by YouGov. The report highlights that global consumers are spending more on travel, booking longer trips, taking more vacations than before, and traveling with wider groups.

With two years of halt in travel due to the pandemic, the summer of 2023 feels like the perfect time to indulge in a luxurious getaway that you have been dreaming about. Below are a few properties that will help you tick more destinations off your bucket list, rejuvenate your mind and body, and soak in luxury.

Advertisement

Six Senses Rome

The mix of history, heritage, art, tradition, culinary treasures, weather, laid-back attitude, authenticity, artisanal mastery and zest for life, make Rome the most desirable destination that you must visit this summer.

A peaceful haven nestled in the beating heart of the Eternal City, Six Senses Rome opened its doors in the historical Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini on March 16. With their calming vibe, they are the ideal base for taking in meaningful experiences, each one rooted in Italian heritage and Roman tradition celebrating epicurean discovery, culture, wellness, and spirituality.

Advertisement

From Cocciopesto on the walls to the extensive presence of Travertine local stone, the reverential nod to Roman traditions is evident throughout the hotel’s 96 guest rooms and suites, with some featuring the iconic Triclinium-style marble seating on their terraces. At the same time, state-of-the-art, in-room technology is subtly incorporated along with the groundbreaking Sleep with Six Senses standards of bespoke homemade and organic mattresses, cotton bedding, pillows, and additional amenities to promote a good night’s sleep. While enjoying a prime position in the heart of the city, the sense of calmness and tranquility is ever present and welcomes one after a busy day seeing the sights.

At Six Senses Rome’s takes a modern take on the ancient art of Roman bathing, introducing the latest biohacking technology for recovery and restoration in the heart of this vibrant and bustling city. The spa also reinterprets the themes of classicism and contact with nature, from the mosaic of Daphne’s laurel tree to the biophilic features and locally sourced and organic spa products.

Advertisement

Baglioni Resort Maldives

Advertisement

If you are looking for a quick, relaxing getaway before peak summer, Maldives is the best destination for you. Lose yourself in the vastness of the Indian Ocean and find yourself again, luxuriating blissfully under a palm tree. This is just one of the unique experiences that await you at the Baglioni Resort Maldives. Dreamily resplendent on the island of Maagau in the Dhaalu Atoll, this remarkable resort is awash with tropical natural beauty. Baglioni Resort Maldives houses luxury villas surrounded by tropical nature, turquoise waters and velvet-smooth white sands. Accommodations have been created with typical Italian attention to detail using materials and design techniques for optimum sustainability while making the most of the natural setting and its all-embracing beauty.

At the Baglioni Resort Maldives, nothing is left to chance. The holiday experience includes multilingual staff on hand 24/7, a freshwater swimming pool, butler and laundry services, and a beach service with loungers. There’s also a boutique for treating yourself to some shopping and a kids’ club to entertain younger guests aged 3–15. All for an unforgettable holiday with a feast of sport, relaxation and gourmet experiences.

Advertisement

Six Senses Bhutan

Closer to home, Bhutan is an ideal year-round destination. In the summer months, March to April offer pleasant weather for hiking and trekking, while May to August presents lush landscapes with blooming flowers and vegetation.

Six Senses Bhutan will move you – to pause and think. This colourful Himalayan Kingdom lives by its ethos of gross national happiness. Journey through western and central valleys of Bhutan, and you can’t help but find meaningful and uplifting experiences at every turn. That’s why Six Senses Bhutan’s guest suites are distributed between five intimate lodges: Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang and Paro. Each has a unique character and all embrace our Six Senses guiding principles, which include a Spa and Wellness Center, mindful eating, sleep and self-discovery. Visit one, or any combination, and immerse yourself in Bhutan’s spirituality, heritage and hospitality.

Also Read: Millet Recipes For Patients Suffering From Type 2 Diabetes

Kimpton Fitzroy London, an IHG hotel

If you have been planning a trip to the iconic city of London, now is the time. The best time to visit London is usually between May and June when the weather is still warm but there are fewer tourists.

A 19th-century beauty meets the London of today: that’s what you’ll find at Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel. From the outside, the landmark building, which occupies a full block along the eastern side of Russell Square in Bloomsbury, looks every bit the part of grande dame. Inside, though, contemporary interiors beckon the discerning traveler to settle in and stay a while—Negroni (or two) in hand. Destination restaurants and bars that’ll take your breath away will adorn your stay: Fitz’s, a glamorous drinking den that keeps the cocktails flowing; Burr & Co., a casually cool coffee shop; the light-filled, foliage-adorned Palm Court; and Galvin Bar & Grill, a modern British restaurant by Michelin-starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin.

Regent Berlin, an IHG hotel

Berlin is full of exciting outdoor activities tailored to summertime and provides the perfect setting for a dreamy summer visit. Considered by Conde` Nast Traveller to be one of the ‘best places to stay in the world, ’ the Regent Berlin, an IHG hotel prides itself on impeccable service and first-class amenities in the heart of one of Europe’s most compelling cities. Set in the historic heart of Germany, Regent Berlin, an IHG hotel is adorned by marble walls and floors glistening with the reflection of crystal chandeliers. Underneath, guests linger, settling onto fringed ottomans, their likenesses caught in gilded mirrors. Outside, Gendarmenmarkt Square evokes another, more romantic era. Hear the vibrato of violins fill the air as tempos rise and fall in the nearby Konzerthaus concert hall, flanked by eighteenth-century German and French cathedrals, their domes stretching skyward in reverence.

Sumptuous guest accommodation, Michelin-starred cuisine and a rich décor of fine upholstery and traditional Biedermeier furniture offer guests an exquisite home-from-home just a stone’s throw from the city’s historic heart.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here