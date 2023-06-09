Top 6 Serene Monsoon Getaways to Explore in India With Spectacular Views

India boasts a plethora of diverse landscapes and a rich cultural heritage. And when the monsoon season rolls in, it adds a whole new dimension of beauty to the country. India undergoes a stunning transition during the monsoon season, with lush forests and breathtaking waterfalls that create a truly enchanting paradise. Here are some of the top monsoon destinations in India that will leave you spellbound.

Coorg

“Coorg, a picturesque town in Karnataka, is a must-visit destination during the monsoon. Famous for its coffee plantations and spice gardens, Coorg comes alive with rain-drenched landscapes, gushing streams, and waterfalls, creating a captivating ambiance that delights the senses. On the western coast, Goa becomes a popular monsoon getaway. While swimming may not be ideal, the lush greenery, vibrant festivals, and fewer crowds make it an ideal time to explore the charming streets of Old Goa or savor authentic Goan cuisine," says Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Lonavala and Khandala provide a refreshing retreat from city life. “These hill stations transform into verdant paradises during the monsoon, with mist-covered valleys, cascading waterfalls, and cool breezes that beckon nature lovers," adds Pitti.

Uttarakhand

For spiritual solace, head to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. “During the monsoon, the Ganges River flows with vigor, and the surrounding forests burst with vibrant shades of green. Indulge in yoga and meditation retreats or embark on an adventurous river rafting expedition," states Pitti.

Rosetta Resort, Sakleshpur

Rosetta is an enchanting retreat in the gorgeous Hassan area of Karnataka. During the monsoon season, this resort transforms into a tranquil oasis, providing a peaceful retreat among the lush foliage and foggy hills.

During the monsoon, the sound of rainfall drumming on the rooftops and the delightful aroma of moist earth in the air will meet you as you enter Rosetta Resort. With the surrounding environment covered in vivid colours of green, the resort’s scenic setting allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature’s regeneration.

The resort offers spacious and well-appointed accommodations with panoramic views of the rain-washed surroundings. One may relax with a cup of hot coffee on their private balcony while watching the mist wash over the hills, or you can unwind with a peaceful spa treatment while the rain patters gently outside.

Rosetta Resort provides a variety of activities to help make the most of the monsoon season. Take a stroll through the resort’s beautiful gardens, taking in the fresh air and admiring the blossoming flowers. And explore neighbouring waterfalls, which come alive during the monsoon season and provide a stunning backdrop for great memories.

Windflower Resort and Spa, Munnar

Windflower Resort and Spa, nestled among the misty tea estates of Munnar, provides a tranquil refuge throughout the lovely monsoon season. The resort features spacious and well-appointed rooms that give a peaceful sanctuary among the breath-taking scenery.

One of the resort’s most appealing features is its proximity to the rich tea plantations that carpet the surrounding hills. These plantations come alive with brilliant shades of green during the monsoon season, giving a magnificent backdrop for travellers to explore. Take strolls through the mist-covered tea plantations, inhale the cooling perfume of tea leaves, and marvel at the beauty of raindrops tenderly caressing the tea plants.

This is another ideal monsoon getaway, with a tranquil ambiance, Ayurvedic rejuvenation, and the opportunity to immerse oneself in the enthralling scenery of tea estates. Visit the beautiful Attukal and Lakkam Waterfalls, which are at their most dramatic during the monsoon season.

Laitlum Canyons, Meghalaya

It’s a hidden treasure that comes alive during the monsoon season. Laitlum Canyons, which translates as “The End of Hills," is known for its breathtaking panoramas and deep gorges. The canyons are veiled in a mysterious veil of mist during the monsoon, creating an otherworldly environment. The lush green hills that disappear into the clouds provide a breathtaking panoramic image right out of a fairy-tale.