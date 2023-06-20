Top 7 Places To Visit In Sikkim For An Unforgettable Experience 

Sikkim is a hidden gem that offers a delightful blend of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and serene spirituality. Nestled in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas, this small Indian state boasts breathtaking landscapes, pristine lakes, cascading waterfalls, and charming monasteries. If you’re seeking an offbeat destination to rejuvenate your senses and explore the wonders of nature, Sikkim should be at the top of your travel list.