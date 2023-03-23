Top Cultural Family Holiday Experiences in Abu Dhabi Over Ramadan

Abu Dhabi has so much to offer visitors, from world-class attractions and events to pristine sandy beaches and nature escapes. During the month of Ramadan there are many events and opportunities for families to experience the culture and celebrate Iftar together.

Cultural experiences not to be missed:

Ramadan at The WB Abu Dhabi

This Ramadan the WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, is offering visitors a delightful Iftar celebration at their restaurant. Here there will be a vast spread of Emirati cuisine and traditional Ramadan drinks, such as jalab, tamarind and laban. For families there will also be meet and greet opportunities with famous WB characters including Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Ramadan Village at Shangri-La

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi is hosting the Ramadan Village where families can gather and enjoy the immersive experiences on offer, surrounded by stunning Arabian architecture. With seasonal culinary stations, a juice bar, specialty coffee cart, and traditional entertainment, families are sure to have a memorable Suhoor, which is the early morning meal before the Ramadan daily fast. During the first week of Ramadan, the Shangri-La Ramadan Village will kickstart with an exclusive ‘Culinary Master Series’ with Michelin Star Chef Greg Malouf, who will be presenting a four-course menu for Suhoor.

Qasr Al Watan

A working Presidential palace, known as Qasr Al Watan, invites you to discover the rich legacy of knowledge and tradition that has shaped the UAE’s journey. The palace is an icon in Abu Dhabi’s skyline, with a design perfectly crafted to pay tribute to its Arabian heritage and artistry. Perfect for family-friendly exploring, Qasr Al Watan boosts cultural understanding of the nation and emphasises its incredible history.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

During Ramadan non-Muslims can get an insight into the Islamic culture through complimentary guided tours of the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world’s largest mosques. Here, families can view the majestic architecture of the Mosque, with its marble mosaic artwork, reflective pools and the many amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns These tours will be running at different times during the day.

Ramadan at Saadiyat Beach Club

Families can have an unforgettable Iftar, which is the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan, at the Saadiyat Beach Club where they can experience traditional Emirati cuisine whilst relaxing in the Oasis that is Saadiyat Beach Club. This family-friendly event will also include Arabic music for you to enjoy as you take in the stunning views, delighting all your senses.

