Tourism Activities In Rajasthan Tiger Reserves To Be Closed On Every Wednesday From July 1

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (Sawai Madhopur), Sariska Tiger Reserve (Alwar), Mukundra Tiger Reserve (Kota) and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (Bundi) are the four tiger reserves in the state.

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 10:57 IST

Rajasthan, India

The one-day week-off was announced on the basis of an order by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
Tourism activities in all four tiger reserves in Rajasthan will remain closed every Wednesday from July 1, officials said. The one-day week-off was announced on the basis of an order by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar said. “It will be implemented in all the four tiger reserves of the state from July 1," Tomar said.

He also said that tourists who had made any advanced bookings in any of the tiger reserves for any Wednesday after July 1 will be given a refund.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

About the Author

Navneet VyasanNavneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, c...Read More

first published: June 15, 2023, 10:57 IST
last updated: June 15, 2023, 10:57 IST
