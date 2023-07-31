Tripura to Get Weekend Tourism Hub at Iconic Ujjayanta Palace

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate a weekend tourism hub at the Ujjayanta Palace on Sunday. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the area where the palace is located will be declared a no-traffic zone on Saturdays and Sundays as part of the initiative. “Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the weekend tourism hub at Ujjayanta Palace on Sunday," he said.

The government wants to promote tourism in a big way, and the tourism hub will be a beginning, he said. The state has already roped in cricket icon Saurav Ganguly as its brand ambassador for tourism. At the tourism hub, there will be a 20-minute light and sound show, and a boating facility will be available at the lake in the palace compound, Chowdhury said. “Food stalls will be available on both sides of the roads for the tourists," he said.