Unknown Scenic Destinations To Be Promoted By Himachal Pradesh Under New Tourism Policy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government is considering framing a new tourism policy to increase the number of tourists in the state by more than half promoting lesser-known destinations. Presiding over a meeting of the tourism department here, Sukhu said the government was aiming to increase the number of tourists coming to the state from three to five crore in the next five years. Nature has blessed Himachal with unprecedented grandeur and there was a need to tap this potential, he said, according to a statement.

About 72 lakh tourists have visited Himachal by May 2023, the statement said. Sukhu during the meeting instructed the tourism department to evolve a mechanism to accurately assess tourist influx and asked them to improve the basic infrastructure to facilitate the visitors.

He said tourism is a big part of the state economy and tourism-related projects a top priority for his government. The CM also emphasised the importance of marketing and rationalisation of staff in the tourism department.

Reviewing several projects aimed at developing Kangra district into the state tourism capital, he directed the department to prepare a concept paper for further consideration. The projects under consideration include a roller skating rink in Sakoh, a golf course in Paragpur, a high-end resort in Menjha, a tourism village in Narghota, and an Aero City, all in Kangra.