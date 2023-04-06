UP Tourism Starts Helicopter Service, Devotees Can Now Get an Aerial View of Ayodhya

The Tourism department of Uttar Pradesh government has launched a helicopter service for aerial darshan of Ayodhya City and Saryu river. The move is aimed at boosting tourism in the holy city of Ayodhya ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple, which is tentatively scheduled for January 2024.

The helicopter service was launched on Ram Navami by UP Tourism and it was initially planned for 15 days. The state government plans to extend the service as the demand for the helicopter rides is increasing. The helicopter service offers an aerial view of Ayodhya city and the Saryu river.

According to reports, an eight-minute ride will cost Rs 3000 per person, offering an aerial view of the Ram Mandir complex and the city. State Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh, has said that an action plan will be set up with the help of the state government for the regular operation of the special service, and more facilities are being planned to improve the city’s connectivity and its tourism.

Devotees from all over the country can take advantage of the service, which provides a unique opportunity to see the Hanumangarhi and other temples of the holy city from the sky, in addition to the Ram Mandir and Saryu River.

Heritage Aviation, a company that provides aerial services in other parts of the country, has been awarded the project to take devotees on a joyride of Ayodhya. The helicopter service will be available from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

Currently, the construction of the Ram Mandir is progressing rapidly, with the first floor expected to be completed by the end of 2023. As reported by PTI, nearly 90 percent of the temple construction work is complete, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The temple’s construction officially began on August 5, 2020, with a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

