Home » News » Lifestyle » Visit The Bougainvillea Flower Show In Delhi

Visit The Bougainvillea Flower Show In Delhi

The major varieties of bougainvillea are Barbara Karst, Raspberry Ice, Singapore White, San Diego Red, Golden Glow and Thai Delight.

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 08:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Delhiites Share Beautiful Images of Bougainvillea as City Blooms With the Pink Flower. (Image: Canva)
The Delhi Tourism department will organise its first three-day bougainvillea flower show at Garden of Five Senses in Saket from April 14.

Bougainvillaea flowers of different varieties will be on display during the show, the tourism department said, adding they organises various fairs and festivals to promote tourism in the national capital.

The Delhi tourism department will organise the bougainvillea flower show from April 14 to 16 at Garden of Five Senses in south Delhi’s Saket, according to an official statement.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), NDMC, MCD, University of Delhi, Netaji Subhash University, and Delhi PWD are the major participants in this bougainvillea flower show.

Bougainvillea is a tropical tufted flowering vine, which is often used in gardens, walls, hedges etc. but its flowers bloom profusely in summer, although under ideal conditions, it can bloom throughout the year, the department said.

“It has 20 species and 300 varieties, for which no special soil is required. It is specially used as Ayurvedic medicine, which includes cough, asthma and stomach disease among others," the department said. PTI

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 13, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 08:30 IST
