These 5 Sacred Buddhist Places In Bihar Will Give You A Taste Of History

Located in the eastern part of India, Bihar has been a center of ancient civilizations and empires. Since it is associated with the birth of Buddhism, significant number of pilgrims visit the state. With a long-standing reputation for education, it is the site of ancient universities like Nalanda and Vikramshila, which attracted scholars from across the world. Moreover, Bihar is blessed with scenic landscapes, including rivers, hills, and lush green fields. The Ganges River, flowing through the state, adds to its natural beauty.

These 5 places in Bihar should be on everyone’s list: