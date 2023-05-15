Want To Escape From Your Busy Life? Top 5 Places In India To Visit This Weekend

With every new week comes a weekend. It’s time you plan a brief escape to get away from our daily routine. Therefore, we bring to you some of the most lively and exciting places in India, each of which has its own special character and charm. Believe us and you will enjoy a gala time in these destinations if you plan to visit them over this weekend!

Gokarna

With its idyllic coastline and magnificent landscapes, Gokarna is a Hindu holy town in Karnataka and a recently discovered ‘mecca’ for beach bums and hippies. Gokarna, located on the coast of Karwar, annually attracts hordes of pilgrims and vacationers in quest of peace and tranquillity. Kudle Beach and Om Beach, located on the outskirts of the city, provide a stark contrast to city life. The majority of beachgoers on palm-lined beaches are foreigners, while only a few Indians are also noticed. Gokarna is not typically a popular tourist destination. The beaches are intended for leisurely, slow vacations, and everything on the beach moves at the same leisurely tempo. Gokarna is a “one-of-a-kind" location in the nation due to its coconut and palm trees, ocean, and pristine sands. Orchha

Orchha is a historical village on the banks of the Betwa River in Madhya Pradesh that is renowned for its magnificent palaces and closely carved temples. It is renowned for the mural paintings, frescos, and Chhatris (cenotaphs) that were constructed to honour the Bundela monarchs and have earned it the moniker “city of palaces." The old-world charm of Orchha enchants tourists from all over the globe. Orchha, established in 1501 by Bundela Rajput Chief, is literally translated as “a hidden place." It was the capital of the Bundelas, one of the most powerful dynasties to ever dominate India. The main highlights in Orchha include the Ram Raja Temple, the Laxmi Narayan Temple, along with the Jahangir Mahal. Photographers will luxuriate in Orchha’s palaces and temples’ medieval architecture. Sanchi

The Buddhist monuments of Sanchi, located in Madhya Pradesh, are among the earliest stone structures in India. The Great Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was constructed by the Mauryan emperor Ashoka in the third century BCE. The site’s sculptures and monuments are exemplary of the evolution of Buddhist art and architecture in Madhya Pradesh. The stupa is located on a ridge in Sanchi, 46 kilometers from Bhopal. This large hemispherical dome with a diameter of more than 30 meters was built to honour Lord Buddha and contains numerous important Buddhist relics. It is intended to function as a sacred burial mound for Lord Buddha’s scattered remains. Sanchi is famous for its historic Stupas, monasteries, the Ashoka Pillar, Toranas or intricately carved gateways, and other relics of the rich Buddhist culture dating back to the third century B.C. This is one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites, and attracts pilgrims from all over the globe. Auli

Auli is replete with apple plantations, old oaks, and pine trees, so it is not lacking in natural beauty. In addition to skiing, you can go on numerous treks through the hills of the Garhwal Himalayas and take in the breathtaking vistas of the snow-covered mountains. Auli is a prominent Himalayan hill resort dating back to the eighth century AD. GMVL operates a ski resort and ski rental store. Auli is a prominent skiing spot in India due to its gleaming slopes and pristine surroundings. Auli is a popular hill community dotted with apple orchards, oaks, and deodars and surrounded by numerous ski resorts in the Himalayas. At 2,800 meters above sea level, it is home to the Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, and Kamat Kamet mountain ranges. A large number of religious sites are also dispersed throughout Auli. It is believed that Shankaracharya’s visit to Auli was a blessing. Mukutmanipur

Mukutmanipur in Bankura district of Kolkata is a tranquil town with lush green forests, clear blue water, and green hills in the background. It is a popular weekend getaway for residents of Kolkata. Mukutmanipur is situated at the confluence of the Kumari and Kangsabati rivers, where it shares a border with Jharkhand. As a small, tranquil town, it attracts a large number of tourists in quest of a peaceful vacation. The Mukutmanipur dam is said to be the second largest dam in the country, and the man-made barrage here that canalises the river water of Kumari and Kangsabati for irrigation purposes in the adjacent districts of Bankura, Purulia, and Medinipur is also the second largest of its kind. Coonoor

Coonoor is the second largest hill station in the Western Ghats and one of the three attractive Nilgiri hill stations. It has an elevation of 1930 meters and is 19 kilometers from Ooty. This location is ideal for summer vacations due to its expanses of tea plantations, its abundance of attractions, and its year-round cool climate. The Nilgiri Hills and Catherine Falls are visible from Coonoor, which is a delightful location with a panoramic view. It is a fantastical destination due to its lush vegetation, cultivated hills, Colonial culture, and breathtaking scenery. Coonoor also has heritage residences and guesthouses in the hills that are ideal for vacations or staycations.