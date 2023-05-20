Wellness Tourism Soars: A Growing Trend for Mindful Travelers

In recent years, there has been a notable rise in wellness tourism, reflecting a growing global trend towards prioritizing health, relaxation, and self-care during travel experiences. Wellness tourism encompasses a wide range of activities and destinations that promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Travelers seeking wellness retreats often gravitate towards destinations with natural landscapes, such as serene beaches, lush forests, or rejuvenating hot springs. These locations provide the perfect backdrop for activities like yoga, meditation, spa treatments, and outdoor adventures.

Wellness resorts and retreat centers have responded to this surge in demand by offering specialized programs and services designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of wellness travelers. These may include personalized wellness consultations, organic and nutritious cuisine, holistic therapies, and immersive wellness experiences.

Seema Rekha, Managing Director, Antarmanh Consulting, says, “Wellness tourism is the future. Post pandemic not just individuals but the organizations have also realized the importance of health and wellness for their workforce. Considering it as a cost and time effective solution, individuals and organizations are prioritizing wellness travel over destination offsites.

India being an epitome of and enriched with ancient holistic wellness wisdom is one of the most preferred destinations across the globe. “Earlier limited to the southern part of the country or mountains, we are now observing the upcoming nature resorts in the heart of the country, even in the metropolis as well as tier two cities which has improved feasibility and reduced commutation time and cost," adds Rekha.

The rise of wellness tourism can be attributed to several factors, including increased awareness of the importance of self-care, rising stress levels, and a desire to escape the fast-paced modern lifestyle. Moreover, the integration of wellness into mainstream travel has made it more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Ayurveda Tourism

Dr Anuradha Sharma, Chairperson, Shatam Jeeva, Jhansi, says, “In recent years, there has been a significant rise in Ayurvedic wellness tourism, and this can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there is a growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to healthcare. Ayurveda is an ancient system of medicine that focuses on restoring balance to the body, mind, and spirit through natural remedies such as herbs, oils, and massages. This has led to an increased demand for Ayurvedic wellness programs."

Secondly, the age group that is into wellness tourism varies widely, but traditionally there is a trend towards the older age group (40+) who are seeking ways to maintain good health and prevent age-related illnesses. However, there is also a growing interest in wellness tourism among younger people who are looking for a break from their busy lives and want to focus on their well-being.

“The key facets of a wellness trip include a focus on physical activity, healthy eating, and relaxation. Many wellness programs include activities such as yoga, meditation, and spa treatments. The environment is also an essential factor, with many wellness retreats located in scenic and tranquil settings," adds Sharma.

It is likely that Ayurvedic wellness tourism will continue to rise in the near future. As people become more aware of the benefits of natural and holistic approaches to health and wellness, there will be a growing demand for Ayurvedic wellness programs. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased focus on health and wellness, which is likely to drive further growth in this sector.

Rekha feels, “Weekend getaways are appearing to be a high priority for the leaders where the realization of “food is medicine" is surfacing with paving the pathway of going back to the roots. Lifestyle changes have become a necessity with an upsurge of the lifestyle-pathologies that are coming into picture."

The key facets of the wellness excursions meant for the employees:

Positive employee experience guaranteeing rejuvenation

Flexibility of hybrid working

Numerous health benefits due to the de-stress the prospect offers

Cultural belongingness as this is a step to go ‘back-to-the-roots’

The current Indian government is also promoting and supporting the wellness tourism realizing the immense potential the motherland has to offer. In addition, Global Wellness Institute has estimated the global wellness tourism market to be USD 639 Billion in 2017 with Secondary wellness travelers accounting for 89% of the trips and 86% of the expenditure. Domestic wellness travel contributes 82% of total trips and 65% of expenditure.