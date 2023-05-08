Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    West Bengal: These 5 Experiences Can Sum Up Your Holiday in Kolkata

    West Bengal: Whether you are a history buff, a foodie, or just looking for a unique travel experience, Kolkata has something to offer everyone

    Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:32 IST

    Kolkata, India

    West Bengal: Kolkata is a city that offers a unique blend of history, culture, and modernity (Image: Shutterstock)
    West Bengal: When it comes to the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, is a place rich in history and culture. Located in the eastern front of India, the city has a unique charm and character that sets it apart from other cities in the country. Kolkata, we all know, is another metro city in India that has been attracting tourists from all over the world. Here are the top five things to do in Kolkata:

    • Visit Victoria Memorial
      Victoria Memorial is a magnificent white marble construction built in memory of Queen Victoria. The museum houses a collection of paintings, photographs, and other artifacts that showcases the rich history of the capital city of West Bengal. The sprawling gardens surrounding the monument are a popular spot for picnics and leisurely walks.
    • Take a Walk in Park Street
      Are you a party lover or a foodie, this place is your paradise! Park Street is one of the most iconic streets in Kolkata, known for its upscale restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs. The street is lined with colonial-era buildings that add to its old-world charm. You can take a walk down Park Street and enjoy the overall ambience and atmosphere there.
    • Explore Howrah Bridge
      Howrah Bridge is a famous landmark and is almost synonymous to Kolkata and West Bengal. The bridge connects the main city with Howrah. The bridge is considered an engineering marvel and is one of the busiest bridges in the world. You can take a boat ride along the Hooghly river and get a stunning view of this piece of history from the water.
    • Visit Dakshineswar Kali Temple
      Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a Hindu temple located on the banks of the Hooghly river. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali, and it is believed that the deity grants wishes to her devotees. The temple is known for its beautiful architecture and serene atmosphere.
    • Take a Tram Ride
      Kolkata is one of the few cities in the world that still has a tram network. The trams are a great way to explore the city at a slow yet enjoyable pace and get a glimpse of its colonial past. You can take a tram ride from Esplanade to Shyambazar and enjoy the sights and sounds of Kolkata.

    About the Author

    Nishad ThaivalappilNishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifes...Read More

    first published: May 08, 2023, 20:32 IST
