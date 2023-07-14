Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
World's Biggest Cruise 'Icon of the Seas' to Sail in 2024; A Ride May Cost Upto Rs 2 Lakhs

The biggest cruise in the world is scheduled to set sail the next year and you might be startled by how much a trip will cost.

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 16:16 IST

Mumbai, India

The Icon of the Seas, which will be the largest cruise ship in the world, is scheduled to set sail for the first time in January 2024 and have a capacity of approximately 8,000 people. (Image: Instagram)

Planning a trip is always thrilling, and learning about new innovations in the travel industry has always been fascinating. Who wouldn’t desire a lavish, once-in-a-lifetime sort of endure? ‘Icon Of The Seas’ provides just that, in fact. Up to 5,610 guests and 2,350 staff members will be able to board the largest cruise ship in the world, which is about 1,200 feet (366 metres) long and has 19–20 stories. The ship, which offers both an exciting experience and a luxurious voyage, is ready to take sail in the first quarter of 2019.

How much does it cost to travel on this opulent cruise? According to their official website, the cost of travel for a cruise that departs from Miami, Florida for 7 nights in the Western Caribbean and a Perfect Day excursion ranges from USD 1,851 (Rs 1,55,145) to USD 1.913 (Rs 2,05,003) per person. The cost may change, though, depending on the season.

The ship is incredibly long, but it also includes a lot of amenities that make the trip for the passengers interesting and exciting. It touts having “the largest marine waterpark with six world-record slides. as the Pressure Drop, the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise, and the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail. The ship also includes nine whirlpools and seven pools. However, for those who aren’t into water parks or adventure sports, this cruise redefines relaxing vacations like never before with ‘next-level’ views at various heights of its 19+ floors, over 15 buzzing activity centres, live music venues, and up to 20 different dining options that satisfy a variety of palates.

The ship offers a club-themed Hideaway where you may unwind, evoking the vibes of Mallorca and Mykonos. Additionally, it has a suspended infinity pool, which was the first of its kind at the ocean. With its breathtaking scenery, this trademark pool is the first of its type. Certainly, there have been many comments and comparisons made about this enormous ship on Twitter. The most common analogy is to the Titanic.

Despite the doubters, this ship is truly a sight to behold.

