Your Guide To Tribal Festivals In India

India is home to over 500 major tribes residing in different states. Each tribe follows its own tradition and culture. Different tribal festivals are organised across the country throughout the year, which brings an opportunity for the tribal communities to showcase their art, culture, food, dance and music for others. Several tribal festivals, organised in different states, have become quite famous over the years and draw visitors from across India and abroad as well.

If you are looking for a unique experience and want to get a glimpse into the tribal art, culture and food, these tribal festivals should be on your calendar.

Advertisement

Here are some tribal festivals, which have gained national and international fame over the years:

Hornbill Festival

This most popular tribal festival of Nagaland has become famous worldwide. It is usually held from December 1 to December 10. The festival is known for its music, in which many popular bands take part. The purpose of the Hornbill Festival is to bring together all the tribes, spread across the state, on one platform to celebrate their traditions and culture.

The week-long festival unites the whole of Nagaland. It includes crafts, food fairs, exhibitions, music, games, and ceremonies. Festival highlights include the Traditional Naga Morungs Exhibition, arts and crafts, herbal medicine stalls, and the Hornbill music festival. Naga wrestling and other indigenous games are also fun to watch at the event.

Tusu Festival

The Tusu festival is celebrated by the many tribal communities present in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. Tusu festival is the symbol of love and sacrifice. An idol of Goddess Tusu is made out of clay and is decorated with flowers and placed on a wooden structure. The idol is worshipped by young unmarried girls. Folk songs narrating the tales of goddess Tusu and her bravery are sung by young girls as they take the idols from house to house. The community’s young girls dress in their traditional attire and dance to the beats of tribal musical instruments.

Advertisement

The goddess stands for the values of selflessness, empathy, and love. It is celebrated on the last day in the month of Pousha.

Sangai Festival

Manipur celebrates Sangai festival every year from November 21 to November 30. This festival is named after Sangai deer. It is the state animal of Manipur. The festival, which started in 2010, has today become one of the biggest tribal festivals in the country. The festival provides an opportunity to different tribes of Manipur to showcase their culture and traditions to the world. The classical dance form of Manipur ‘Ras Leela’ is usually the distinctive feature of this festival. Sangai festival gives opportunities to the tribal people in Manipur to showcase their crafts, handlooms, and dances to visitors around the world.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here