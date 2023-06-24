Travelling To Seychelles? Here Is The Perfect Island-Hopping Travel Guide For You

As island-hopping becomes an increasingly popular mainstream holiday option - it is time to check out the Seychelles Islands, the perfect destination that enchants with its diversity. From the stunning beaches of Praslin and the palm-fringed shores of Mahé to the untouched landscapes of the outer islands, the archipelago’s 115 islands offer an exquisite tapestry of beauty, each offering a unique experience. Discover paradise as you hop from one idyllic island to another, immersing yourself in Creole culture and unwinding in luxurious resorts, creating unforgettable memories along the way.

Exploring the Inner Islands:

Advertisement

The popular inner islands of Seychelles are well known among tourists and with good reason. The biggest island of Seychelles, Mahé allows travellers to explore the vibrant capital of Victoria, indulge in thrilling motorized watersports on pristine Beau Vallon Beach, and hike the lush Morne Seychellois National Park.

A visit to UNESCO’s World Heritage Site, Vallée de Mai in Praslin to see the rare Coco De Mer nuts, is something one cannot miss, after which you can spend a well-deserved relaxing afternoon on Anse Lazio beach which has often been named as the best beach on Praslin, and one of the best in the archipelago.

At La Digue, one can cycle through picturesque landscapes, and bask in the beauty of the most photographed beach in the world, Anse Source d’Argent, where the giant granite boulders frame the shiny-white sands. The local culture on these islands is high-spirited and inviting - visit local markets, indulge in Creole cuisine, attend cultural events or festivals and interact with the friendly Seychellois people.

Unveiling the Outer Islands:

The lesser-known outer islands of Seychelles, such as Aldabra Atoll, Bird Island, and Denis Island provide travellers with exclusivity with many luxurious private island properties, untouched landscapes, and opportunities for interesting wildlife encounters as these islands are a popular habitat for almost 188 different species of birds as well the Giant Aldabra Tortoise.

Experiencing Activities:

Advertisement

At Aldabra Atoll, visitors get to witness one of the world’s largest coral atolls and the striking underwater ecosystems. For the birdwatchers, Bird Island is a must-visit to catch a glimpse of the Seychelles sunbird and the endangered Seychelles magpie robin, while enjoying secluded beaches. A sea turtle nesting is one of the most unique and beautiful natural occurrences you will see on Denis Island. Indulge in private beach picnics, at the Fregate Island - spot giant Aldabra tortoises and go snorkelling in the magnificent coral reefs surrounding the island. Discover incredible marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks, or simply unwind on the untouched beaches of Desroches Island.

Insider Tips and Recommendations:

Advertisement

Here are some insider tips to enhance your Seychelles island hopping experience:

Head to Anse Source d’Argent beach on La Digue for stunning sunrise views, while Beau Vallon Beach on Mahé is known for the best sunset views. Anse Cocos is a hidden beach on La Digue with turquoise waters and granite boulders, accessible via a picturesque coastal walk. The Silhouette Island, located northwest of Mahé, boasts lush forests, excellent hiking trails, and the opportunity to spot endangered species.

Advertisement

The islands provide multiple accommodation options from ultra-luxury stays and exclusive island retreats to boutique hotels, rustic island lodges and even homestays and self-service apartments.

Visit Marie Antoinette Restaurant in Victoria for authentic Creole cuisine and local flavors. Café des Arts on Praslin offers a unique dining experience that combines art, culture, and delicious food. Don’t forget to try the Takamaka rum, an award-winning local Seychellois rum that holds in itself the character of the 115 islands!

Advertisement

All the while, do not forget to capture the stunning Seychelles landscape that provides for the most picturesque photo backdrop in every direction one looks.

Important information to know before planning your trip to Seychelles: