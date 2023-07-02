Travelling To South Africa? Must Visit The Knysna Oyster Festival For Oysters

It’s that time of the year when the whole of South Africa bustles with happy spirits, ecstasy, and euphoria. Yes! We are talking about the world-famous ‘Knysna Oyster Festival’ one of the largest festivals in the country filled with adrenaline-pumping action, scrumptious food, and unlimited fun! It was initiated in 1983 as the Knysna Winter Festival to attract visitors during the off-season. Over the years, it has evolved into a captivating 10-day extravaganza, showcasing a delightful fusion of delectable seafood, thrilling sports, and an overall celebration of the good life.

This year marks the 40th edition of Knysna Oyster festival and is geared up to deliver an extraordinary experience with the theme ‘Have a whale of a time’ and the celebration coincides with the whale watching season in Knysna truly an icing on the cake! Mark your calendars and clear up your schedules from 30th June to 9th July because you won’t be able to get enough of this unforgettable experience and sensory explosion on the picturesque shores of Knysna and there are various activities lined up each day to participate.

Seafood lovers may feast on an unending supply of oysters at more than 20 restaurants. Wild oysters harvested from the coastline around the region, famous for their sweet, salt, buttery, and briny taste, are served in a variety of ways. Each year during the event, more than 30 local Tabasco Hotspots serve over 200,000 oysters. A competition called ‘A Fish Braai’ takes place where the locals battle for the coveted title of ‘Best Fish Braaier in Knysna’. Besides, this there are other tournaments like a head-to-head Oyster Shucking and Eating Competition to participate in. Enjoy the best of Knysna hospitality and lip-smacking varieties along with some local wine or a glass of refreshing beer on the side!

Besides wine, beer, and oysters galore, each day of the festival is laced with one or the other exciting activities ranging from swimming in Knysna Lagoon, hiking routes conquering through Knysna Forest trails, cycling challenge, oyster shucking contest, live music events, comedy shows and much more. You can spend some quality time with your family while enjoying a private tour of the region’s treasures and create dreamy memories on spectacular lagoon cruises or choose a mono hull yacht.

Here are a few deets about activities one can indulge in at 40th Knysna Oyster Festival:

Run Through Nature’s Wonderland at Knysna Forest Marathon

Pack your racing shoes to participate in one of the popular activities of the Knysna Oyster Festival – the Forest Marathon. The participants can choose between a half and a full marathon here. Enjoy the magnificent views of Knysna Lagoon while racing through the stunning indigenous forest of Knysna on the final stretch. Early arriving runners are welcomed with a bonfire, hot beverages, and refreshments.

Peddle Right into the Cycle Tour

The Knysna Cycle Tour, one of the most well-known and pioneering cycling events, draws riders from all sorts of backgrounds to ride the MTB and Road Racetracks while soaking in the breath-taking beauty of the region. The routes have been designed to suit all the cycling abilities from beginners to professionals. Warm-up those muscles to participate in one of the most scenic races imaginable.

Swing Into Action at the Oyster Better Ball Championship