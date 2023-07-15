Trending Fast and Sustainable? The Dual Nature of FAD Fashion

In the realm of fashion, trends come and go, but few leave a lasting impact like FAD fashion. FAD, short for “Fast and Disposable," refers to a rapidly changing style that captures the public’s attention and quickly becomes popular. Preetam Saikia, Chief Marketing Officer, The Designer’s Class delves into the reasons behind FAD fashion’s immense popularity and examines whether it is sustainable.

The Allure of FAD Fashion:

FAD fashion holds a strong appeal for several reasons. While the specific reasons behind the constant popularity of FAD fashion can vary, there are several factors that contribute to its continuous trendiness.

Novelty and ness:

“FAD fashion often introduces new and unconventional styles that catch people’s attention. These trends stand out from the crowd and offer a fresh and unique look, which can generate excitement and curiosity among fashion enthusiasts. The human desire for novelty drives the popularity of FAD fashion as people are constantly seeking new experiences and ways to express their individuality," says Preetam Saikia, Chief Marketing Officer, The Designer’s Class.

Influencer and Celebrity Endorsement:

“Influencers and celebrities play a significant role in shaping fashion trends. Their impact is amplified through social media platforms, where they showcase their personal style and endorse specific brands or products. When influential figures start adopting and promoting a particular FAD fashion trend, their large following tends to follow suit. The exposure and endorsement by these individuals can catapult a trend into the mainstream and extend its popularity," adds Saikia.

Social Media and Digital Age:

The rise of social media platforms has revolutionized the fashion industry. “Fashion trends can quickly go viral and gain widespread attention through platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Users share their fashion choices, create content featuring the latest trends, and follow fashion influencers who constantly update their style. Social media allows for the rapid dissemination of fashion trends, making it easier for FAD fashion to gain traction and trend globally," believes Saikia.

Desire for Constant Change:

In today’s consumer culture, there is often a strong desire for novelty and constant change. Saikia adds, “FAD fashion caters to this need by offering short-lived trends that allow individuals to experiment with new styles and express their individuality. The transient nature of FAD fashion aligns with the consumer’s desire to stay up-to-date and be part of the latest trends. It provides a sense of excitement and the opportunity to reinvent oneself through fashion choices."

Low Cost and Accessibility:

FAD fashion trends are often affordable and accessible to a wide range of people. These trends are typically mass-produced and available at fast-fashion retailers, making them more affordable than high-end designer fashion. The affordability and accessibility of FAD fashion allow more individuals to participate in the trend, further fueling its popularity. People can easily purchase and experiment with these trends without breaking the bank.

Cultural and Societal Influences:

FAD fashion trends are often influenced by cultural and societal factors. They reflect the prevailing mood, values, and aesthetics of a particular time. Saikia feels, “FAD fashion can emerge as a response to societal events, technological advancements, or shifts in popular culture. For example, fashion trends influenced by music genres or movie releases tend to gain popularity quickly. These trends become a way for individuals to align themselves with the current cultural landscape and express their identity."

Sustainability Concerns:

“While FAD fashion captures the zeitgeist and attracts a large customer base, it raises concerns regarding its sustainability. The rapid production cycles and inexpensive materials used in FAD fashion contribute to a throwaway culture that generates significant environmental and social consequences. Excessive consumption, resource depletion, and hazardous waste accumulation are some of the challenges associated with FAD fashion," opines Saikia.

Making FAD Fashion Sustainable:

To address the sustainability issues surrounding FAD fashion, a shift in consumer behavior, industry practices, and policy interventions is necessary. Here are a few steps that can be taken to make FAD fashion more sustainable:

A consumer should be mindful and prioritize quality over quantity

Joining hands with sustainable fashion initiatives and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials can significantly reduce the environmental impact.

Initiatives like clothing swaps, rental services, and resale platforms can help reduce waste and promote circularity.