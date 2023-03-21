Himachal Pradesh is included in the famous travel destinations of the country. While Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is called the queen of hills, the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind when we think of the hill stations in Himachal. Exploring Dharamshala during the tour of Himachal Pradesh is a must and will prove to be an amazing experience on your journey.

Himachal Pradesh, by the way, is a popular tourist destination all year. However, the majority of tourists who visit Himachal return after viewing Shimla and Manali. However, this time, while in Himachal, you can explore Dharamshala. The breathtaking views of Dharamshala will make your trip unforgettable.

Triund Hill- Triund Hill is counted among the most beautiful places in Dharamshala. Trekking lovers will enjoy this place for Triund Hill trekking and it will be a very fun experience for them. After trekking, the magnificent view of the mountains from Triund Hill can surprise you. Apart from this you also enjoy night capping on the Triund Hill.

Bhagsunag Temple - The distance of Bhagunag Temple from McLeodganj is just 3 km. A holy pond is also present in the temple and is one of the famous temples of Dharamshala. Where many devotees come to take a dip. And visiting Bhagunag temple you can also explore the Bhagunag waterfall which will make your journey memorable.

McLeod Ganj - McLeodganj located in Dharamshala is considered one of the most beautiful places in Himachal. McLeod Ganj is located in the Kangra district at a distance of 5 kilometres from Dharamshala. Here you can visit Lama Temple, Namgyal Monastery, Nechung Monastery, Naddi View Point, and Minikiani Pass.

Dharamshala Cricket Stadium- For cricket fans, Dharamshala’s cricket stadium may be one of the most beautiful places in the globe. This stadium is encircled by high mountains and is located 1457 meters above sea level. It is counted among the tallest stadiums in the world. However, Dharamshala Cricket Stadium is open for tourists from 9 am to 6 pm.

State War Memorial- Dharamshala also has the country’s most well-known War Memorial. This war memorial was constructed to honour Kangra’s martyred soldiers from 1947 to 1962, 1965, and 1971. The breathtaking view from the war monument adds to the beauty of this location. The Dharamshala War Memorial is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

