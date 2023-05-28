Try Out These 3 Wholesome Chia-Based Breakfasts On A Busy Weekday 

It is an ordeal to think about breakfasts on weekdays considering how busy everyone is but breakfasts are imperative for a good day’s work. In the quest for a nourishing and time-efficient breakfast, chia seeds have emerged as a powerful superfood, providing a myriad of health benefits and culinary versatility. Bursting with essential nutrients, these tiny seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and antioxidants, making them a perfect ingredient to kickstart your mornings.
Here are three absolutely delectable and easy-to-prepare chia-based breakfast recipes that will fuel your body and invigorate your taste buds-
- Chia Pudding Parfait
Indulge yourself in a delectable and delightful chia pudding parfait that combines the goodness of chia seeds with layers of vibrant fruits and crunchy toppings. Start by soaking chia seeds in your choice of plant-based milk overnight, allowing them to absorb the liquid and form a gel-like consistency. In the morning, alternate layers of chia pudding with a medley of fresh berries, sliced bananas, and a sprinkle of granola or toasted nuts for added crunch. The result is a visually stunning breakfast masterpiece bursting with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential minerals, providing a satisfying and nutritious start to your day.
- Chia Seed Smoothie Bowl
For everyone who is truly seeking a refreshing and nutrient-dense breakfast option, look no further than a luscious chia seed smoothie bowl. Blend together a combination of frozen fruits, such as bananas, berries, and mangoes, with a generous spoonful of chia seeds and your choice of plant-based milk or yoghurt. Pour the creamy smoothie into a bowl and top it with a colourful assortment of fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds. The chia seeds add a delightful crunch and boost of fibre and protein to this invigorating bowl of goodness, making it an ideal breakfast for busy mornings or post-workout fuel.
- Chia Seed Overnight Oats
Convenience meets nutrition with chia seed overnight oats, a quick and fuss-free breakfast option that can be prepared in advance. Simply combine rolled oats, chia seeds, your preferred plant-based milk, and a touch of natural sweetener in a jar or container. Stir well and refrigerate overnight to allow the chia seeds and oats to absorb the liquid, creating a creamy and satisfying texture. In the morning, give it a gentle stir, and your breakfast is ready to enjoy. Customize your overnight oats by adding fruits, nuts, seeds, or a drizzle of honey for an extra touch of sweetness.
first published: May 28, 2023, 12:54 IST
last updated: May 28, 2023, 12:54 IST