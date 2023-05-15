Try These Easy Steps to Protect Yourself From Traffic-Related Air Pollution

Air pollution is a growing concern worldwide and traffic-related air pollution is one of the leading causes. Exposure to polluted air can have serious health consequences, from respiratory problems to heart disease. While we may not be able to control toxic outdoor air, there are steps we can take to protect ourselves from the harmful effects of traffic-related air pollution. In this article, we will discuss five simple and effective ways to protect yourself against traffic-related air pollution.

Shut car windows

Did you know that the air inside your car can be more polluted than the air outside? Closing your car windows and using the recirculation button can significantly reduce your exposure to traffic-related air pollution, especially in highly congested areas. Next time you’re stuck in traffic, make sure to shut your car windows and hit that recirculation button.

Choose better exercise locations

Regular exercise is important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but outdoor exercise in areas with heavy traffic can actually do more harm than good. By choosing to exercise in parks or other areas away from traffic during off-peak hours, you can significantly reduce your exposure to traffic-related air pollution. Consider indoor exercise at a gym or recreation centre.

Avoid burning

Burning of trash and wood may seem like an easy way to get rid of waste, but it actually contributes to the problem of particle pollution. These particles can easily enter your lungs and cause respiratory problems. It’s important to avoid burning and instead use safe and sustainable methods of waste disposal.

Use air purifier

While we may not have control over outdoor air pollution, we can take steps to improve the air quality indoors. Using portable air purifiers in your home and workplace can help guard against high exposure to air pollution. It’s important to choose a reputable and effective air purifier that is suited for your specific needs.

Plant more trees

Trees play a crucial role in purifying the air we breathe. Planting more trees in urban areas can significantly reduce traffic-related air pollution. Trees serve as natural air filters and help to diminish the negative effects of traffic-related air pollution.