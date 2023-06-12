Trends :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Try These Irresistible Pudding Recipes for a Satisfying Treat

From silky smooth vanilla custards to rich and creamy mango puddings, these delightful desserts have the power to transport our taste buds

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 18:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Whether served warm or chilled, layered with fruits or drizzled with caramel, puddings offer a comforting and satisfying finale to any dining experience (Image: Shutterstock)
Desserts have always been a beloved way to conclude a meal, and among the countless delectable options, puddings hold a special place. With their creamy textures, enticing flavours, and versatility, puddings have become a timeless classic in the culinary world. From silky smooth vanilla custards to rich and creamy mango puddings, these delightful desserts have the power to transport our taste buds to a realm of pure indulgence. Whether served warm or chilled, layered with fruits or drizzled with caramel, puddings offer a comforting and satisfying finale to any dining experience.

Let’s dive into homemade pudding recipes that you can effortlessly prepare at home:

Creamy Butterscotch Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup of brown sugar
  • Cornflour, 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp
  • Salt
  • 1 cup of fat-free milk
  • 1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons of butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 2 cookies of your choice (optional)

Instructions:

  • To make the pudding, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, salt, milk, and egg yolk in a saucepan.
  • Cook and stir until it boils and thickens.
  • Remove from heat and mix in butter and vanilla.
  • Let it cool, then pour into dessert dishes and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.
  • Serve chilled with optional cookies of your choice.

Mango Chia Pudding:

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium ripe mangoes
  • 1 1/2 cups coconut milk
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 4 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp flaked almonds

Instructions:

  • Prepare this tropical treat by blending peeled and chopped mangoes into a smooth puree.
  • In a bowl, mix chia seeds, warm coconut milk, honey, and a hint of cinnamon.
  • Let it soak overnight.
  • The next morning, layer the mango puree, coconut chia pudding, and mango chunks.
  • Repeat the layers and top with flaked almonds.
  • Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy the delightful flavours of mango chia pudding.

Chocolate Pudding:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup baking cocoa
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Sweetened whipped cream and M&M’s for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

  • In a saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, salt, and milk.
  • Bring to a boil, then cook for two minutes.
  • Remove from heat and mix in vanilla essence and butter.
  • Spoon into serving dishes and chill. Optionally, top with whipped cream and
  • M&M’s before serving.
  • Try the recipes and let us know if you liked them.

