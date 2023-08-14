Try This Aloo Palak Recipe At Your Home For A Healthy And Tasty Meal

Are you tired of eating the same dishes every day? If so, Aloo Palak might be the perfect option to add some variety to your meals. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrition, making it a great choice for both children and guests. Whether you’re preparing it for lunch or dinner, Aloo Palak is an easy-to-make recipe that can satisfy your taste buds and provide essential nutrients.

Ingredients for Aloo Palak:

Spinach - 500 grams

Potato - 200 grams

Onion - 300 grams

Tomato - 250 grams

Ginger - 50 grams

Green chilli - 6-7

Maize flour - 1 cup

Cinnamon - 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder - 2 teaspoons

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Butter - 1 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Lemon juice - 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Clove powder - 1 tsp

Cumin - 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida - 2 pinches

Ghee - 4 tbsp

Cooking Process:

To make Aloo Palak, start by cleaning and washing the spinach thoroughly. Roughly chop the spinach and put it in a pressure cooker with a pinch of salt. Boil it for 2 whistles and let it cool down before blending it into a paste with green chillies. Set the spinach paste aside.

Peel and cube the potatoes, then wash them thoroughly. In a pan over medium heat, add ghee and cook the chopped potatoes until they turn light brown. Once cooked, transfer the potatoes to a bowl.