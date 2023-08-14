Try This Aloo Palak Recipe At Your Home For A Healthy And Tasty Meal

Are you tired of eating the same dishes every day? If so, Aloo Palak might be the perfect option to add some variety to your meals. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrition, making it a great choice for both children and guests. Whether you’re preparing it for lunch or dinner, Aloo Palak is an easy-to-make recipe that can satisfy your taste buds and provide essential nutrients.
Ingredients for Aloo Palak:
Spinach - 500 grams
Potato - 200 grams
Onion - 300 grams
Tomato - 250 grams
Ginger - 50 grams
Green chilli - 6-7
Maize flour - 1 cup
Cinnamon - 1 teaspoon
Turmeric powder - 2 teaspoons
Garam masala - 1 tsp
Butter - 1 tsp
Salt - as per taste
Lemon juice - 1 teaspoon
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Clove powder - 1 tsp
Cumin - 1 teaspoon
Asafoetida - 2 pinches
Ghee - 4 tbsp
Cooking Process:
To make Aloo Palak, start by cleaning and washing the spinach thoroughly. Roughly chop the spinach and put it in a pressure cooker with a pinch of salt. Boil it for 2 whistles and let it cool down before blending it into a paste with green chillies. Set the spinach paste aside.
Peel and cube the potatoes, then wash them thoroughly. In a pan over medium heat, add ghee and cook the chopped potatoes until they turn light brown. Once cooked, transfer the potatoes to a bowl.
In the same pan, add cumin, ginger pieces, and chopped onions. Fry until the onions turn pink, then add chopped tomatoes and cook for a couple of minutes. Next, add cinnamon, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, cumin, and clove powder. After the tomatoes are cooked, incorporate the fried potatoes and coarsely ground spinach into the pan. Add maize flour and mix well.
Stir the mixture, add lemon juice, and let it sit for a while. Prepare the tadka by melting butter in a small saucepan and adding a pinch of asafoetida. Pour the tadka over the cooked potato and spinach mixture.